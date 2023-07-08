Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Young Bendigo driver more than four times BAC 0.05

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 9 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A suspended probationary driver in Bendigo has fronted court after crashing his car at more than four times the alcohol limit for a fully-licensed driver. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A suspended probationary driver in Bendigo has fronted court after crashing his car at more than four times the alcohol limit for a fully-licensed driver. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A 22-year-old man, Caleb Burke, has pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates Court to two charges of driving while his licence was suspended and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.227.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.