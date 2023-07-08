A 22-year-old man, Caleb Burke, has pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates Court to two charges of driving while his licence was suspended and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.227.
This concentration is more than four times the legal limit for a fully licensed driver but the court heard Burke had a probationary licence when it was suspended.
Burke was driving a vehicle in January this year in Sparrowhawk Road, Long Gully, when his car drifted into the opposite lane, lost control and collided with a tree.
The court heard the airbags did not deploy and the vehicle ended up on its roof, with Burke lying on the ceiling of the vehicle.
Police prosecutor senior constable Matthew Hendry said ambulance staff attended to treat the accused and it was "very obvious" to attending police that Burke was affected by a substance of some kind.
Magistrate Megan Aumair placed the young man on a community corrections order with conviction for 12 months.
She said he was "so very lucky he did not kill himself or someone else".
He will also be off the roads for 44 months.
Burke's lawyer Brianna Oliver said her client was supported in court by his father who had "seen a huge change in him since the accident".
Ms Oliver said her client had been placed on a mental health care plan since the accident and has been waitlisted for further mental health treatment.
She said he had recovered quite well from skull, rib and back injuries and continues to work full time as a concreter as he has done since leaving school.
"He accepts that this is incredibly serious offending," Ms Oliver told the court.
Magistrate Aumair said Burke needed to "take this opportunity and change your behaviours".
"If you're assisted, then the community is protected," she said.
"Do not get behind the wheel while alcohol affected ever again."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
