Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Maree Edwards MP calls for Avondel Caravan Park investigation

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 8 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyn Horton was evicted from the Maiden Gully caravan park last month. Picture by Darren Howe
Lyn Horton was evicted from the Maiden Gully caravan park last month. Picture by Darren Howe

Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards has written to Minister for Consumer Affairs Danny Pearson to investigate whether owners of Avondel Caravan Park breached the Residential Tenancies Act.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.