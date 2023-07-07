Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards has written to Minister for Consumer Affairs Danny Pearson to investigate whether owners of Avondel Caravan Park breached the Residential Tenancies Act.
As previously reported by the Bendigo Advertiser, the Maiden Gully caravan park closed in June, with the owners giving residents 14 days to vacate.
The owners did not formally inform the City of Greater Bendigo, which Ms Edwards said they were "required to under the Act".
"I have written to the Minister for Consumer Affairs in relation to this, to ask that it be investigated," she said.
Ms Edwards said she was not made aware of residents being evicted, and if she was, she would've referred them to "the many services that we have available in Bendigo to support them with housing."
On Wednesday, Haven; Home, Safe chief operations officer Vanessa Brotto told the Bendigo Advertiser there was no "pipeline of short or long-term affordable housing in Bendigo", so they were unable to assist evicted residents with secure accommodation.
Ms Brotto called on "widespread planning reforms that support medium density housing and expediate approvals".
"We also recognise that some councillors get pressure from constituents that don't want affordable housing in their suburbs, and yet they also don't want people experiencing homelessness camping in public parks either," she said.
"Something has to give and the community must understand that housing is critical infrastructure and essential to keep people safe and connected with their community, and should be supported and encouraged."
Ms Edwards said housing was one of the biggest challenges Bendigo was facing.
"Our investment in social and affordable housing through our Big Housing Build is making a difference, albeit a very small difference," she said.
"I know there's a lot more that can be done and we are always looking at ways of improving outcomes for people in our community."
Ms Edwards said she would encourage any former resident of Avondel Caravan Park to contact her office for support.
