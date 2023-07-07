BASL clubs mark NAIDOC Week with games at Tom Flood Sports Centre

Bendigo Amateur Soccer League action returns to the Tom Flood Sports Centre on Saturday for the annual NAIDOC Week games between FC Eaglehawk and Strathdale.
The NAIDOC Week battles between the Hawks and Blues have become a highlight of the BASL calendar and this year the games return to the venue that hosted BASL Cup finals for many years.
"It's a privilege to partake in the NAIDOC Week games,'' FC Eaglehawk president Brent Hamblin said.
"Eaglehawk has been the pioneer of this game and we're very excited to continue our association with NAIDOC Week.
"We have a close association with the indigenous community within our club which we're very proud of."
An under-14 game between Eaglehawk and Epsom kicks-off the day's play at 12.20pm followed by the Eaglehawk-Strathdale League One Men reserves at 2pm.
The League One women's game between the Hawks and Blues is scheduled to kick-off at 4pm.
A smoking ceremony and welcome to country will be held at 5.50pm before the League One Men's clash starts at 6pm.
"To have the games at the Tom Flood Sports Centre in the middle of town helps put soccer on the map,'' Hamblin said.
"The City of Greater Bendigo has been fantastic helping us out and the Bendigo Cycling Club has been accommodating as well.
"We're hoping to get a good crowd to come along. Even if the weather is not great there's plenty of cover with the grandstands."
The League One Men and League One Women matches have plenty riding on them.
In the women's division, Strathdale has the opportunity to move off the bottom of the ladder ahead of the Hawks.
Both teams are chasing their second win of the season.
In the men's contest, a Strathdale victory would potentially put the Blues inside the top six.
Eaglehawk's recent good form has moved it to fourth place and another three points on Saturday night would keep the Borough in touch with the top three.
In other League One Men matches this weekend, Shepparton derby between United and South will have a large bearing on the championship race.
United is in third place with 17 points, two points behind South and four points behind title favourite Tatura.
Tatura is at home to injury-ravaged Epsom on Sunday.
Spring Gully can't afford to drop a point to bottom side Strathfieldsaye Colts United in their clash at Spring Gully on Saturday night.
The match of the round in League One Women is at Stanley Avenue on Saturday afternoon, where undefeated Colts travel to take on third-placed Spring Gully.
Another three points for Colts would put them within touching distance of back-to-back championships with four rounds still remaining.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.