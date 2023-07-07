Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

BASL clubs mark NAIDOC Week with games at Tom Flood Sports Centre

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 7 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BASL traditioanl rivals FC Eaglehawk and Strathdale will play in League One matches to celebrate NAIDOC Week.
BASL traditioanl rivals FC Eaglehawk and Strathdale will play in League One matches to celebrate NAIDOC Week.

Bendigo Amateur Soccer League action returns to the Tom Flood Sports Centre on Saturday for the annual NAIDOC Week games between FC Eaglehawk and Strathdale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.