Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

La Trobe Bendigo says funding issues defy logic

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dentistry student Sheeba Vigneswaran with patient Nadine Rees. Picture is supplied
Dentistry student Sheeba Vigneswaran with patient Nadine Rees. Picture is supplied

It "defies logic" that only Melbourne based dental schools get funding for a rural clinical placement program, La Trobe University says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.