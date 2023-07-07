Premierships aren't won in July, but this month will shape Golden Square's finals campaign.
Sitting in second place on the BFNL ladder heading into round 11, the Dogs play Strathfieldsaye (third), Sandhurst (first) and South Bendigo (fifth) over the next three weeks.
A 2-1 or 3-0 split would just about guarantee the Dogs a top-three berth and the all-important double-chance for the finals.
Considering no team has won the BFNL premiership from outside of the top three since 2001, the next three weeks are potentially season-defining for the Bulldogs.
"We feel like our form has been really good and we're playing a good brand of footy,'' Carter said.
"We're excited to test ourselves against three quality teams over the next three weeks.
"Preparing ourselves for this three-week block has been a focus for us for some time and it's important we come out of it with at least two wins."
The first of the Dogs' hat-trick of tough encounters is a clash with Strathfieldsaye at Wade Street on Saturday.
The Storm have had a disjointed season in terms of player availability yet still find themselves inside the top three and arguably the team that other clubs in the top five fear most.
"It doesn't matter where each club is on the ladder or who is in and who is out - they're always pretty close contests,'' Carter said.
"Strathfieldsaye is in terrific form and it's going to come down to whoever wins that midfield battle."
The battle within the battle is the race for the Ron Best Medal.
Square's Joel Brett (45 goals) leads Strathfieldsaye's Lachlan Sharp by just one goal at the top of the BFNL goalkicking table.
Carter confirmed Liam Duguid was likely to get first crack on the dangerous Sharp.
"Liam is the obvious one,'' Carter said.
"He's been giving us plenty of drive offensively, but he's probably still our best medium to small lockdown player.
"We have other options for Sharpy. Liam Barrett has played on him before, Harry Burke has been playing well and Jayden Burke can play on medium-sized forwards.
"Sharpy is as dangerous as ever. He doesn't need a lot of opportunities to hurt you because he makes the most of his chances. His forward craft is still exceptional."
The Storm will be without key inside midfielders Jake Moorhead and Daniel Clohesy because of injuries.
Despite the frustrating run with injuries this year, Storm soach Darryl Wilson said his side remained confident it can compete with any team in the competition.
"Our last group of matches have been fairly good,'' Wilson said.
"It's a massive task to go to Golden Square and win because we know how good their record is. It's something we're looking forward to.
"We've got a few players out, but we've still got a good team and we've had some players step up and play new roles.
"We've always been a club that tries to spread the load and that's what we'll continue to do."
The other highlight of round 11 is at the QEO, where ladder-leader Sandhurst hosts the dangerous Kyneton.
The Tigers' best form is good enough to give the Dragons a scare, but consistency is not Kyneton's strength.
On the flipside, you know what you're going to get from Sandhurst.
The gap between the Dragons' best and worst is minimal, which is why they sit a game-and-a-half clear in top spot.
At Harry Trott Oval, South Bendigo should consolidate fifth spot by defeating Kangaroo Flat.
The Bloods are looking to bounce back from arguably their worst performance of the season against Eaglehawk last round.
It will be the Roos' first game under the guidance of interim coach Jeremy Hayes.
Former coach Nathan Johns had his contract terminated last week after being suspended for four weeks by the BFNL tribunal for abusing an umpire and making contact with an umpire.
Elsewhere, Gisborne should keep its slim finals hopes alive by defeating Castlemaine at Gardiner Reserve, while Eaglehawk will be too classy for bottom side Maryborough in their clash at Princes Park.
