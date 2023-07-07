Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Golden Square's BFNL flag credentials on the line in next three weeks

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye's Mitch Hallinan and Golden Square's Zav Murley in the Dogs' round two win over the Storm. Picture by Darren Howe
Strathfieldsaye's Mitch Hallinan and Golden Square's Zav Murley in the Dogs' round two win over the Storm. Picture by Darren Howe

Premierships aren't won in July, but this month will shape Golden Square's finals campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.