Kelly Ann Blake is not the archetype for local governance.
But that is why the proud Wadawurrung woman living on Dja Dja Wurrung country is putting her hand up.
"Diverse groups are not listened to," Ms Blake said.
"So as a collective, if we get people from diverse backgrounds to be one of the louder voices, then maybe we will have some community change."
Ms Blake, a biodiversity project officer at the Wadawurrung Aboriginal Corporation, is part of the state government's Women Leading Locally fellowship, an initiative to bolster gender equality in local governments.
For the Castlemaine local, the position goes beyond being a token because of her identity, but rather an opportunity to enact real change for people whose voices "are usually the last to be heard"
"It's not just being a tokenistic indigenous person on a panel or even as a woman, but to be taken seriously," Ms Blake said.
"It's not so much what it looks like, but what is listened to."
To achieve this, Ms Blake proposed a hands on approach to engaging with the community, with people facing presence and accessibility to the forefront.
"Don't just do a survey, let's go out and talk with people," she said.
"Let's make other means of providing feedback more accessible for those who can't come out into the community, let's go to them."
Ms Blake is one of three women representing Mount Alexander Shire, part of the 65 women participating in the second wave of the Women Leading Locally program, hoping to build on Victoria's 43.8 per cent of women in local government positions.
Minister for Local Government Melissa Horne said the program aimed to ensure local government's were as diverse as the people they serve.
"It is important that councils are representative of the community," she said.
"Gender equality is an essential part of achieving this aim."
Diversity in local government goes beyond a percentage point for Ms Blake, who said her involvement with the program continues her "attuned" love for country after having "grown up with mob" on Bendigo region lands.
"A significant part of me is where I live, its my heart country," she said.
"In Fryerstown where I grew up, I know every bend of the creek, I know every paddock. That's my heart space."
MORE NEWS:
