Pyramid Hill and Marong in battle of LVFNL powers

Marong's past five winning margins read more like a Test series of scores from the bat of Sir Donald Bradman - 141, 180, 186, 119 and 138.
That's why Saturday's Pyramid Hill versus Marong game has been so highly-anticipated by Loddon Valley Football Netball League followers and the two clubs.
Will the second-placed Bulldogs give the Panthers a rare test and breathe some life into the premiership race?
Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick is looking at the long game rather than getting too carried away with what happens on Saturday.
No matter what happens at Pyramid Hill on Saturday, the two sides seem destined to meet at least once in the finals series.
"We've been working on a few things ourselves that we want to execute,'' Fitzpatrick said.
"The result is not going to affect ladder positions, so we want to look at the best method to knock them off.
"We know if we're going to have success later in the year we've got to beat them. If we can play our brand and defend well, then we'll get a good look at what we need to work on before the finals."
While Marong's star-studded forward line has garnered plenty of attention, the Bulldogs major focus is in the midfield.
"If you can take away half a dozen centre clearances and get the ball going our way, that's six less inside 50s that they will get,'' Fitzpatrick said.
"We need to make sure we're very good around stoppage. We know we're not going to win every clearance, but we need to make sure we keep our pressure up around the ball so that we give our defenders the best chance."
After a string of easy victories, Marong coach Linton Jacobs said his side welcomed the challenge of tackling the talented Bulldogs.
"We don't look too far ahead, but it is a game we've had pencilled in for a while,'' Jacobs admitted.
"We're going to try some different things. Going into the back end of the season we want to have a few different plans and other options for match-ups.
"We're looking forward to playing against a quality side that we rate very highly."
Marong's side has been bolstered by the return of key forward Kain Robins, who was rested from last week's win over Newbridge.
"Kain is 100 per cent ready to go,'' Jacobs said.
"He's getting towards the back end of his career, so we want to make sure we look after him, which is why we managed him last week.
"He's had a super year and he's important for us. At the start of the year we probably banked on him playing 10 games, but before last week he'd played every game.
"He wasn't keen on resting last week, but we wanted to have him fresh for this week."
The Panthers are also looking forward to playing on Pyramid Hill's big ground.
"We've played good footy up there the last couple of years, so we feel as though it does suit our play,'' Jacobs said.
"We like the wide spaces of Pyramid Hill and we'll take some confidence out of our last couple of games we've played there."
The other three teams in the LVFNL top five face potential "banana skin" games on Saturday.
Third-placed BL-Serpentine, fourth-placed Inglewood and fifth-placed Bridgewater will start warm favourites against Calivil United, Mitiamo and Newbridge respectively.
However, all three of the lower-ranked sides, in particular Mitiamo, have shown improved form in recent weeks.
Anything less than four points would blow Inglewood's top-three hopes out of the water. Calivil United went within seven points of upstaging BL-Serpentine when they met earlier in the season, while Newbridge always lifts a gear when it plays old foe Bridgewater.
