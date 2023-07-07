Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Pyramid Hill and Marong in battle of LVFNL powers

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick and his players are excited to take on the reigning premiers on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick and his players are excited to take on the reigning premiers on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke

Marong's past five winning margins read more like a Test series of scores from the bat of Sir Donald Bradman - 141, 180, 186, 119 and 138.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.