Once upon a time, Bendigo had its own neon-lit strip.
Unlike its Las Vegas counterpart, over the years the fluorescent signs of View Street and adjoining roads have fallen to rust and been replaced by more modern offerings - but one shines on.
The Oval Motel sign has presided - in all its neon glory - over its section of Barnard Street since the motel's 1966 build, a beacon for many-a-weary traveller who have called Bendigo home for the night.
Now, after its almost 60-year tenure, the fluorescent Bendigo landmark is off to the repair shop to cement its place as a city staple for the future.
Oval Motel custodian Gary Gibson said the time for restoration illuminated itself when the sign got the better of him while bragging to his son a few years back.
"I said to him, 'this is the only working sign left in Bendigo'," Mr Gibson said.
"And as soon as I finished saying 'Bendigo', it went bang and went out completely."
Since then Mr Gibson said he and his wife, Carolyn Carver-Gibson, had navigated periods of the sign's 'O' or the 'V' calling it quits.
"So we'd get that fixed, but then another one would go - it was costing us a fortune," Mr Gibson said.
"So I thought we might as well get it all done."
The unreliability is understandable, with Mr Gibson explaining the technician discovered the lighting transformers were the 1960s originals, only being replaced now after more than half-a-century since they were first installed.
When planning the makeover, Mr Gibson said priority was made by the restoration technician to ensure the new neon tubing was an exact replica of the original lights.
"They take the tubes out and they copy them exactly to make the new tubes," he said.
When finished, the sign will have new transformers and glassware, while the "baked on" backboard paint has received a 'brasso' and polish up by the technician while waiting for the new fluro face.
While the sign is unlikely to see the days of a Ford Galaxy or Dodge Phoenix revving under its pointing arrow again, Mr Gibson said its restoration was an important symbol to guests past and present.
"Personally, I like the sign, but so do a lot of the guests," he said.
"In fact, a lot of people take photos in front of the sign."
