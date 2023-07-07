Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Man fined for tax return avoidance fronts Bendigo Court

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
July 8 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has faced court for failing to submit tax returns for almost two decades. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man has faced court for failing to submit tax returns for almost two decades. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A Baringhup man who failed to file his income tax return and annual GST return for almost two decades has been convicted and fined $5000 in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.