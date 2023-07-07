A Baringhup man who failed to file his income tax return and annual GST return for almost two decades has been convicted and fined $5000 in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
Kenneth Fitzgibbin, 63, runs an earthmoving business and pleaded guilty to failing to make the relevant returns to the Australian Taxation Office since his divorce in 2005.
He was also fined $492.41 to cover the cost of bringing the matter to court.
Defence lawyer Luke Docherty told the court his client's ex-wife had previously done the books for the business and since the split, Fitzgibbin had "had his head in the sand".
ATO prosecutions officer Alice Haskett said Fitzgibbin faced 33 charges relating to his failure to submit the required documents, 16 relating to GST returns and 17 to income tax returns.
The court heard Fitzgibbin was repeatedly warned by phone and letter to submit the returns to avoid prosecution but failed to respond.
READ MORE:
Mr Docherty told the court his client had no relevant priors, was nearing retirement and was likely going to have a very significant tax debt at this point in his life.
Ms Haskett said the crimes Fitzgibbin faced were "very easy to commit but have a devastating impact on the Australian community".
She said revenue raised from taxation was necessary to continue running the country.
"He may have had his head in the sand, but it is his obligation to lodge his income tax return and GST tax returns," she said.
She said the maximum penalty for this offending would be $163,000.
Judge Megan Aumair said the offending beggared belief when Fitzgibbin had accountants.
"These are serious matters in combination - we are all obliged to pay our tax and do our tax returns," Magistrate Aumair said.
She said the maximum penalties were "extraordinary".
She said she would offer the near-retiree a "significant discount" to recognise him pleading guilty at an early stage and the age at which Fitzgibbin faced the court.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.