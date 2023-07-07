Bendigo Advertiser
Marong, Pyramid, Newbridge and Bridgewater face crucial LVFNL: netball tests

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 7 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:19pm
Marong centre Danielle O'Toole will look to carry her good form into Saturday's top-three encounter against Pyramid Hill.
IF LAST weekend's clash against each other was not crucial enough, LVFNL premiership aspirants Marong and Newbridge will agains have difficult assignments to contend with this Saturday.

