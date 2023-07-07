IF LAST weekend's clash against each other was not crucial enough, LVFNL premiership aspirants Marong and Newbridge will agains have difficult assignments to contend with this Saturday.
After making the move into third spot with a hard-fought six-goal win over the Maroons last week, Marong will be hoping to consolidate its position against Pyramid Hill.
While at Newbridge, the Maroons will be hoping to shore up fifth spot against an eager Bridgewater.
If the four teams' earlier season games are any guide, we are in for a big weekend.
Marong and Pyramid Hill played out the season's only draw in round four, while at Bridgewater, the Mean Machine prevailed in a one-goal thriller over the Maroons.
With even more at stake this time around, will we see a repeat of those close encounters?
Having survived a tough clash at Newbridge, Marong coach Sue Borserio is hoping her side can continue to build momentum in the lead-up to finals after a continual juggling throughout the season.
"Every week, it's been a different team for us, honestly. We have had people out with injuries, holidays, unavailable or illness, so we've had to mix things up a bit," she said.
"Luckily, we have a versatile team and can adapt to plenty of situations.
"Pyramid Hill has a beautiful goal shooter (Jess Holdstock) and she is a real main target down there for them.
"And at the other end you have Abbey Dingwall, who I rate very highly. When she gets down the court, it's hard to know where she is and what she is going to come through and take.
"I have coached her before, so I know what she is capable of. It's going to be a great game."
Pyramid Hill, which has a game in hand over all of Marong, top-side Maiden Gully YCW and Newbridge, has held firm all season under coach Gemma Scott, and will enter the contest with eight wins and only one loss to its name, as well as one draw.
A permanent fixture in the top five all season, Newbridge can virtually assure itself a finals berth with a win at home against Bridgewater, which can make a huge statement of its own by repeating its earlier season win over the Maroons.
The Mean Machine would draw level on six wins with Newbridge with a victory, ensuring a titanic battle for fifth spot over the final five weeks of the season.
Both teams still have a bye to come and will play four more matches after Saturday.
Newbridge coach Selina Holland said her side was keen to turn the tables on Bridgewater, who have beaten the Maroons twice in the last two years, by two goals or under.
"We are hoping we can cement our top five spot and a win would likely keep us there into finals," she said.
"(Last time against Bridgewater) it was just a few silly passes really. It was a pressure game.
"We are really trying to work on the team aspects of our game and bring that team mentality, where it doesn't matter who we swap in and out, but the changes take place seamlessly and everything continues to flow."
As they showed in last week's narrow loss to Marong and their stirring victory over reigning premiers Maiden Gully YCW in round six, the Maroons are capable of matching it with the best the league has to offer.
At Inglewood, Mitiamo will be looking to rebound from last weekend's nine-goal defeat to Maiden Gully YCW when it plays the Blues.
A refreshed Calivil United returns to action after the bye and hosts Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
The Demons are chasing their third win of the season and the Bears their first.
