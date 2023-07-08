Bendigo Advertiser
Brave Bulldogs come from behind to defeat Magpies in BFNL netball

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 8 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 6:30pm
Goal shooter Rylee Connell made her first appearance in A-grade since badly injuring her Achilles in last season's preliminary final in Gisborne's 29-28 win over Castlemaine on Saturday.
GISBORNE coach Tarryn Rymer has heaped praise on her players for the resilience they showed to overcome a fierce challenge from Castlemaine at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday.

