GISBORNE coach Tarryn Rymer has heaped praise on her players for the resilience they showed to overcome a fierce challenge from Castlemaine at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday.
The Bulldogs showed enormous spirit and tenacity to come from behind for a thrilling one-goal win after they had trailed by three goals at three quarter time.
A sterling defensive effort in the final quarter from Gisborne - led by star recruit Zoe Davies, co-captain Kirby Elliott and Charlee Kemp - restricted the Magpies to only four goals, as the Bulldogs added eight for a gutsy 29-28 win.
The Bulldogs' ninth win of the season, from 11 games, tightened their grip on second spot on the ladder.
They sit four points clear of Kangaroo Flat, which defeated South Bendigo 61-41 on Saturday, to jump back into third spot.
Castlemaine (7-3-1) slipped to fourth spot, two points behind the Roos.
Rymer was equal parts rapt and proud to have secured a crucial and tough victory in such a physical and defensive contest in the wet and cold conditions at Gisborne.
"We were down by three (goals) at three quarter time, but the girls dug really deep. It was good just to see the girls nut the game out," she said.
"I was in two minds as to whether I make some changes, but those seven girls on court absolutely smashed out those last 15 minutes on court.
"It was some of their best netball.
"Zoe, Charlee, Kirby and Emerson (Lakey) in our defensive end were amazing. They made it really hard for Castlemaine to get the ball through and put a lot of pressure on.
"It was a tricky game. We are quite a fast team, but the wet slows you down a bit and it did for both teams. It was a good day for defenders."
The Bulldogs ended the game with all seven players in their original starting positions. The Magpies too made no positional changes throughout the game.
Gisborne was without star young goal shooter Tori Skrijel for the clash.
Her absence paved the way for Rylee Connell to return to the A-grade line-up for the first time since injuring her Achilles in last season's preliminary final at the QEO.
Her recovery has been remarkable, with the accurate goaler returning to play A-reserve a few weeks ago, about eight months after being injured.
Connell scored six of her 19 goals for the day in a tense final quarter.
Her availability will give the Bulldogs another strong option in their push to win only the club's second BFNL A-grade netball premiership this season.
"To her credit, she worked incredibly hard to recover and get herself fit, and has been out shooting her shots," she said.
"It's an incredible amount of time to recover in. I'm so proud of her, as I was proud of all the girls today.
"It was a really a great team game and all the girls stepped up at different times."
Davies was again a pivotal player in defence for the Bulldogs, alongside Elliott and Kemp, while at the other end of the court, Claudia Mawson fought strongly in an exciting duel with Magpies star and co-coach Fiona Fowler.
Gisborne remains the only team Castlemaine has not beaten since the Magpies return to A-grade last season following a hiatus.
The Bulldogs have beaten the Magpies in all five matches played in the last two seasons, including another thriller in last year's first semi-final, won in extra time.
Gisborne will play a rejuvenated Eaglehawk next Saturday, while Castlemaine makes the trek to Strathfieldsaye.
The Hawks defeated Maryborough 59-28, while the Storm had a convincing 75-25 victory at Golden Square.
