Cricket legend Merv Hughes to spearhead brain cancer fundraiser

THE Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association (BGRA) has again thrown its support behind the Mark Hughes Foundation's beanie fundraising campaign to help find a cure for brain cancer.
Now in its sixth year, the club will host its Brain Cancer Race Night this Friday at the Lord's Raceway track in Junortoun.
The annual fundraiser aims to raise both awareness and funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation, while bringing the local community together for an evening of entertainment, greyhound racing and heartfelt support.
Established in 2014, a year after Hughes -a former rugby league star with the Newcastle Knights - was diagnosed with brain cancer, the foundation has been a relentless force in raising critical funding for brain cancer research.
The MHF's mission is to reduce brain cancer in Australia, which is the leading cause of cancer death in children and adults under 40.
Despite its devastating impact, brain cancer receives less than five per cent of federal government cancer research funding, making events like the Brain Cancer Race Night essential in driving progress.
Hosted by television presenter and Cure Brain Cancer ambassador Candice Wyatt, the event promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, with special guest appearances from Australian cricket legend Merv Hughes.
One of Australia's most beloved comedians Evan Hocking will entertain the crowd, complementing the thrilling greyhound race action.
Event tickets start at $100, and include a three-course meal, standard beverages and a direct donation to the MHF.
"We are really excited to collaborate with the Mark Hughes Foundation and host this great event" said BGRA general manager Charlton Hindle.
"Our goal is to continue growing this event and raise critical funds for brain cancer research.
"Together, we can make an impact on the lives of those affected by this disease."
In addition to the special guests, the evening will feature a range of exciting activities, raffles, auctions, and two Listed greyhound races - the Mark Hughes Foundation Prospector and the Beanie for Brian Cancer Roses - as well as the MADE Solutions Winter Cup.
The BGRA will also be selling male and female MHF beanies priced at $25 each.
Every cent raised from the sale of these beanies will go towards funding research into brain cancer and the treatment and care of brain cancer patients.
More than one million beanies have been sold since 2014, helping the foundation raise more than $30 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.