Ousted residents of the Maiden Gully caravan park have spoken of overflowing bins and filthy toilet blocks in the week they were told they'd need to leave.
About nine people living at Gold Nugget Tourist Park in Epsom were told on June 16 their place of residence, the Avondel Caravan Park, had been sold and they had until the end of the month to vacate.
Following that notice, Kerry Dunn said the toilets and showers stopped getting cleaned.
"The toilets were shocking," she said. "We rang up the developers, they said 'we'll get somebody out to clean them', they never cleaned the toilets."
Ms Dunn said her and fellow resident Peter Morgan got gastro, which lead them to seek a new place to live quickly.
"Once I got gastro we wanted out of there, because the toilets weren't being cleaned," she said.
Mr Morgan said "you wouldn't put a football team" in the toilet and shower facilities.
The residents said they were grateful to be in their temporary home at Gold Nugget Tourist Park, which doesn't offer permanent spots.
They have 59 days to find a new place, the maximum time before someone is declared a permanent resident.
They would find it difficult to find a caravan park in Bendigo which caters for permanent residency.
The three BIG4 parks in Greater Bendigo do not take permanent residencies, and neither does A-Line Holiday Park in Kangaroo Flat.
Both Mr Morgan and Ms Dunn have been treated for cancer, and have regular appointments in Bendigo.
"It was in a good location there," Mr Morgan said. "I've had cancer, I've got three appointments coming up, I've been going to the Peter MacCullum [Centre] for five years.
"But where it was in an ideal spot, 15 minutes and you're in in there. It was really handy and when I found found it was going to be actually closed up it was a real kick in the bloody guts."
David Fletcher lived at the Maiden Gully caravan park for five years.
"When I first moved in there it was really good," he said "It was looked after, and then once I think when the developers came in ... that's when it just went downhill."
Mr Fletcher said the park's former owners couldn't answer any of the residents' questions about the sale.
"A lot of it we were hearing from people outside the park," he said. "I even got a phone call from a friend up in Queensland asking me, has the park been sold? That's how fast it travelled.
"But I said to him, 'mate, I'll tell you the same as what we've been told, we don't know what's happening yet'."
It was a sentiment shared by Ms Dunn and Mr Morgan, angered about being left in the dark.
"All the way through, they wouldn't tell anybody what was going on," she said. "[The owners] moved out of the caravan park and none of us knew."
Graeme Burns, Ms Dunn's partner, said he doesn't want sympathy, but someone should pay for putting them through the ordeal.
"The big companies just can't run over or bully the small bloke into things," he said "They just sort of run over the top of you, stand on top of you. You've got no rights."
When asked if they would seek legal action, Mr Morgan said it was "too hard".
"It's not a waste of time, but I just couldn't be bothered going through with it all. We're not really going to gain anything ourselves," he said.
The park's new owners were contacted for comment.
