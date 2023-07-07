Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Maiden Gully caravan park residents seek refuge after eviction

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 7 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerry Dunn and Graeme Burns are temporarily staying at Gold Nugget Tourist Park after being evicted from Avondel Caravan Park. Picture by Darren Howe
Kerry Dunn and Graeme Burns are temporarily staying at Gold Nugget Tourist Park after being evicted from Avondel Caravan Park. Picture by Darren Howe

Ousted residents of the Maiden Gully caravan park have spoken of overflowing bins and filthy toilet blocks in the week they were told they'd need to leave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.