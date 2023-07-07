Golden hands Wilson keeps eyes on the ball in chase for title

Kelly Wilson has never played basketball for individual honours.
So it was no great surprise that the Bendigo Braves' humble champion admitted this week that she felt uncomfortable that one of the NBL1's individual awards has been renamed in her honour.
From this season onwards, the NBL1 South women's golden hand award will be known as the Kelly Wilson Golden Hand Award.
It's a fitting honour for one of the league's premier point guards in a stellar 16-season career that includes more than 400 games and four championships.
"It's a great honour, and it makes me feel a bit uncomfortable because it's not everyday you get an award named after you,'' Wilson said.
"It's a big shock, but an honour at the same time.
"It's something I'll look back on when I retire and be proud of it, but right now while I'm still playing you probably don't take time to look at things like that."
Wilson's focus is firmly on team success.
The Braves have an 18-0 record ahead of this weekend's Melbourne double against Nunawading and Sandringham.
"It's been a really enjoyable season,'' Wilson said.
"I know it's easy to say that when you're winning, but we're enjoying what we're doing and we're looking forward to the next couple of weeks where we have a couple of challenges to face.
"Looking a bit further ahead we have finals to look forward to as well."
Over a long season it would be understandable if the Braves had a lull in form, but to this point it hasn't been the case.
Despite several ins and outs in the player roster because of injuries and international commitments, the Braves have been remarkably consistent.
"First and foremost we have someone guiding us that has set us up to succeed,'' Wilson said of coach Mark Alabakov.
"Mark has done a great job of preparing us week-in and week-out and setting the groundwork early in the season for how we can achieve things.
"On any successful team you need everyone to buy in and our entire group has done that.
"We haven't lost a game yet, but we're also aware that regular season wins only take you so far and that finals time is when it counts most.
"When people are missing it creates opportunities for others and the fact our younger players have stepped up to show what they can do has been amazing.
"Mark has set us to know exactly what we do. Clarity, in terms of knowing what the goals you need to achieve, is a great thing.
"The form of our younger players has been one of the great things to come out of the season."
At age 39, Wilson is showing no signs of slowing down.
In last weekend's win over Mt Gambier the super fit point guard played all 40 minutes.
"I feel as though the key for me performing consistently is to not stop,'' she said.
"These days I probably train smarter compared to training harder.
"I know what my body can and can't do, so I'm not doing anything beyond what it wants to do right now."
The Braves' men and women are away to Nunawading on Saturday night before tackling Sandringham at Sandringham on Sunday.
