Golden hands Wilson keeps eyes on the ball in chase for title

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 7 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
Bendigo Braves point guard Kelly Wilson. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Kelly Wilson has never played basketball for individual honours.

