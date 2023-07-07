The Bureau of Meteorology is warning residents in the Bendigo and central Victorian regions to batten down the hatches as severe weather moves their way.
Damaging winds averaging 55 to 65 km/h with peak gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are likely to develop over far southwest Victoria, before extending to the central and north central districts on Saturday, July 8.
The vigorous northwesterly flow will develop over Victoria from later today, according to the Bureau, shifting west to southwesterly and bringing a strong cold front to the warning area overnight Friday and into Saturday.
Locations included within the warning area are Maryborough, Castlemaine, Daylesford and surrounding towns.
The State Emergency Service (SES) advises that people should:
