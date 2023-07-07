THERE will be celebrations galore at Mount Pleasant this Saturday as the Heathcote District Football Netball League's Blues mark 1100-games worth of milestones.
While not all arriving on the one weekend, Mounts will pay tribute to four of its beloved players and loyal club members when they clash with Colbinabbin at Toolleen.
They include Anthea McCleary (nee Griffin), who clocked up her 400th netball game a few weeks ago, in the A-reserve clash against North Bendigo, and footballers Pat O'Brien and Jeremey Brewer, who have each played 200 senior/reserves football games.
A massive and nostalgic day will be topped by a remarkable and overdue 300th game for popular Blues footballer Daniel Kerr.
Seemingly stranded on 299 games, Kerr - affectionately known as 'Poss' - only learned of his inclusion in the reserves line-up for Saturday, after heading to the Toolleen pub on Thursday night to catch up with the playing group and to have a few beers.
He was due to play his 300th game in last year's reserves grand final, but was sadly injured in the Blues' semi-final clash.
Kerr spent the first half of this season travelling around the western half of Australia with his wife and young family, and was as shocked as anyone to find his name on the team sheet on Thursday night.
The 40-year-old kick-started his career at Mounts by playing 16 games in the under-17s in 2000.
He has since played 140 senior games and 159 reserves games.
Kerr is a three-time senior premiership player, having been a part of the Blues' 2001, 2005 and 2006 premiership teams and was integral to them reaching the grand final in another premiership year in 2022.
Individual accolades have included the under-17s Mary Conroy best and fairest in 2000, the senior Barney Frawley best team man shield in 2007, reserves coaches awards in 2014 and 2016 and the reserves best team man last year.
Although he has had many injuries throughout his career, Kerr has remained a much-loved figure at Mount Pleasant and an exciting player to watch and gives his all, week-in and week-out.
His milestone is the third involving a Blues footballer in the last four weeks, following on the heels of Pat O'Brien and Jeremey Brewer.
O'Brien - nicknamed 'Dogga' - played his 200th seniors/reserves game in the Blues' round nine clash at Lockington-Bamawm United.
He currently has only 17 senior games to play until he reaches 200 top-tier games, qualifying him for HDFNL life membership.
Born-and-bred in Mount Pleasant, O'Brien is the son of Mary (nee Tuohey) and life member Greg O'Brien.
Even at 39, the two-time Mounts senior best and fairest winner (2011 and 2012) remains as one of the most consistent players in navy blue each week.
His versatility has seen him play every position on the ground with the exception of ruck.
Hugely regarded by everyone at Mounts, he is universally respected across the league.
He has played in two premierships with the Blues - seniors in 2005 and reserves in 2006.
Brewer - commonly referred to as 'Jez' - played his 200th seniors/reserves game against North Bendigo on June 24.
Renowned as a tough contested ball winner with silky skills, Brewer first donned the Blues jumper in 2006 with the club's under-17s.
After 31 games at under-age level, he graduated to the senior ranks where he has played 48 senior games and 152 in the reserves.
His sole premiership came with the reserves in 2022, a team he has captained each season since 2019.
A winner of the HDFNL league reserves best and fairest in 2014, he has won the club's reserves best and fairest award five times, in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021.
Equally as influential as his on-field contribution is the work Brewer does around the club off the field.
He is ever-willing to put his hand up to help out the club whenever needed and in any role.
If ever a person was destined to become a Mounts netballer it was Anthea 'Griff' McCleary, whose parents - Karen and Brud Griffin - are both life members.
The five-time premiership player's 400 games for the club comprise 155 games in A-grade, 135 in A-reserve, 14 in B-grade and 96 at junior level.
She played her first junior game in navy blue in 1988 and remarkably her first B-grade game as a 12-year-old.
While she has long been revered by teammates and opponents alike for her skill and smarts in the midcourt at centre, McCleary started her career as a quick and accurate goaler.
A prosperous and fulfilling career has been sprinkled with team and individual accolades.
She was a member of the club's back-to-back A-grade flags in 2011 and 2012, and a three-peat of A-reserve premierships from 2009 to 2011.
McCleary has won five club best and fairest awards, including A-grade in 2015, A-reserve (2004 and 2010) and C-grade (2002 and 2003).
The club has praised McCleary's significant on and off court impact at Mounts.
"Anthea is a motivator on the court, a natural leader, extremely smart, leads beautifully and is the glue that holds any team together," the club said.
"Off the court, she gives generously of her time to volunteer for the club.
"When volunteer positions are not filled by others she will always put her hand up to fill them and will do anything the club needs without expecting anything in return or any accolades."
Her dedication and loyalty to the club can be viewed through the many volunteer roles she has taken on.
McCleary served as club president in 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014 and is the Blues co-netball operations manager this year.
She has coached many teams throughout her long association with the club, including A-grade in 2014 and 2016, and is this season guiding the Blues under-11s.
McCleary volunteers her time as a club umpire each week on top of her co-president role and served as a HDNA delegate prior to the establishment of the HDFNL board.
She even met her husband Ben at Mounts.
The club will celebrate the milestones of Kerr and McCleary at the Toolleen Tin Shed from 6.30pm on Saturday, following a big day against the Grasshoppers.
It will coincide with premiership reunions for the Blues' 1923, 1983 and 1993 senior, 1973 B-grade, 1993 C-grade and 2013 A -reserve premiership teams, and past players and sponsors day.
Following an historical oversight, the club will also acknowledge the vast contribution of another loyal club servant Melissa Nihill, who played her 400th game for the club in 2019.
