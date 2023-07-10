Drivers have been warned that whatever issues they face in life, they should not make decisions on the roads that endanger the public.
Multiple drivers faced the Bendigo Magistrates' Court last week for offending on our roads with licence suspensions and fines handed out to those appearing.
Baker Samuel Ethan Billett pleaded guilty speeding in Marong on May 28 earlier this year.
The court heard Billett had been driving at a speed of 160km/h in a 100km/h zone around 9pm on the Calder Alternative Highway in Marong.
His vehicle was immediately impounded, costing him $1400 to have it returned.
The court heard Billett made frank and candid admissions to police and said there was "no justification for doing that speed".
The court heard he had also acknowledged if he had been involved in a collision or hit an animal at that speed, "he would be dead".
Billett told the court he had been suffering with anxiety and depression and had had an argument with his now ex-partner before the incident.
"It was poor judgment, I went out and put the foot down," he told the court.
He told Magistrate Megan Aumair he had learnt he needed to control and process his emotions correctly and to not get in a car when he was feeling that way.
Magistrate Aumair said that was particularly important at night and "with kangaroos everywhere", as was likely the case on the night of his offending.
He had his licence cancelled for 12 months without conviction and was fined $800.
A man, Benjamin Goodman, fronted court for an "out of character" act of dangerous driving.
A chief technology officer for a defense company, 47-year-old Goodman pleaded guilty to speeding on the Calder Highway in Curting in March of this year.
The offending took place on March 13 at 12.55am when Goodman was seen overtaking multiple vehicles at an alleged speed of 155km/h in a 100km/h zone.
The court heard Goodman said he had "just wanted to get back past the others (drivers) quick enough" and made full and frank admissions.
His vehicle was impounded, his licence was disqualified for 12 months without conviction and he was fined $800.
A Bendigo grandmother has pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended licence after incorrectly writing down a the date she could return to the road.
She was issued an infringement notice on April 19 of this year and her vehicle was impounded.
The court heard she had her licence suspended for three months and she had told police it was her fault for noting the date down incorrectly.
Police said she had a good demeanor and attitude to officers.
The court heard the woman is the primary carer for her four grandchildren with another on the way.
She also cares for two children with significant needs including one who is before the court on other matters.
The court heard the woman's first husband had died by suicide.
The woman was fined $300 without conviction.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
