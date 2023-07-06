Numerous morning and evening trains along the Bendigo line to Melbourne will be replaced by coaches as construction works for the West Gate Tunnel project ramp up in the coming weeks.
Between July 14 and 23 there will be multiple train services between Bendigo station and Southern Cross station which will shift to coach services, particularly off-peak night time services.
All interrupted train services will be replaced by a mixture of express coaches and coaches stopping at all stations.
Bendigo Line trains will be disrupted because of works taking place on the Dynon Road Bridge over the regional rail lines.
While these works are commencing sections of track will have to be closed, restricting access to Southern Cross Station.
In Melbourne, coaches will arrive and depart from the Southern Cross Station coach terminal located on Spencer Street, opposite Little Bourke Street.
Below are the times and services which will be affected by the works and will be changed from trains to coaches for the entire length of the journey.
On July 17, 18, 19 and 21 the services from Epsom and Eaglehawk stations will also be diverted to coaches for the entire journey to Melbourne.
Furthermore, from July 29 to August 13, some of the Bendigo and Echuca line trains will terminate at Sunbury station.
Passengers will then transfer to a Metro Trains service on the Sunbury line.
V/line have released general information relating to the coach transfers including how there will be limited space for bikes on coach replacement services, no pets or hot foods and liquids will be allowed on the coaches.
V/line are also warning travellers to allow for an additional 60 minutes during commuting time.
However, coach replacement services will not stop at Footscray Station during any of the dates with interrupted train lines.
For more information, please see a V/Line staff member.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
