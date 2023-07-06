Bendigo Advertiser
Updated

Train services between Bendigo and Melbourne will change to buses

By Ben Loughran
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:01pm, first published July 6 2023 - 4:25pm
The Bendigo line will be interrupted between July 14 and 23. File picture.
Numerous morning and evening trains along the Bendigo line to Melbourne will be replaced by coaches as construction works for the West Gate Tunnel project ramp up in the coming weeks.

