Enfield rider unaware he was unlicensed

A Bendigo man riding a classic motorbike without a licence was unaware his permit had expired, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday.
Timothy John O'Connell, from Golden Square, pleaded guilty to riding unlicensed and was convicted by Magistrate Ross Maxted.
The court heard O'Connell was pulled over shortly after 6.30pm on May 10 this year after police observed his Royal Enfield 650 Soul Star travelling north on the Calder Highway.
A check revealed his licence had expired in January but O'Connell told police he didn't know it was out of date.
The bike was impounded from the scene.
Magistrate Maxted asked O'Connell, who was self-represented in court, why he had been found "driving a classy old classic without a permit" and quizzed him about his daily mode of travel.
O'Connell said he had been walking and using public transport to get around the Bendigo area and catching the train to work, which both men agreed could be inconvenient.
The court heard he had prior driving convictions relating to an incident in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs, where he previously lived, when as an L-plater he drove under the influence and without learner plates displayed.
"I was at a party and my friend was very drunk and was about to get beaten up so I threw him in the car and drove off," O'Connell said when asked for a "short version" of the story behind the offences.
O'Connell was now driving a car on L-plates again, under his father's supervision, and had booked in for a driving licence test in two weeks' time, he said.
Mr Maxted declared himself satisfied O'Connell was "making genuine attempts to be licensed".
"I won't interfere with your licence," he said before convicting O'Connell and fining him $750.
