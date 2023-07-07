Enfield rider unaware he was unlicensed

Bendigo Advertiser
Man convicted of riding Royal Enfield 650 Soul Star unlicensed

July 7 2023 - 4:00pm
A Bendigo man riding a classic motorbike without a licence was unaware his permit had expired, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday.

