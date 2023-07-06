Bendigo Advertiser
New First Nations artwork unveiled at headspace Bendigo, BSSC

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:23pm, first published July 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Emily and Josie Gower with their mural at Bendigo Senior Secondary College. Picture supplied
Proud Palawa Trawlwoolway women Josie and Emily Gower hope their new artwork makes visitors to headspace Bendigo feel comfortable, safe, and connected to the spirit of their ancestors.

JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

