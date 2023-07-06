Proud Palawa Trawlwoolway women Josie and Emily Gower hope their new artwork makes visitors to headspace Bendigo feel comfortable, safe, and connected to the spirit of their ancestors.
The sisters unveiled the artwork on Thursday as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations, and also created a mural at their former school Bendigo Senior Secondary College.
The BSSC mural was inspired by elders and First Nations culture and and included gum leaves painted by other students.
The headspace artwork features representations of the Dreaming, the teachings from elders, and the environment around Bendigo.
The works were part of headspace's Take a Step campaign, which encouraged "strength of spirit, culture and body for young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people".
Josie said she was proud to be able to provide something representative of her culture.
The works give all Indigenous students something to be proud of, to walk past
and feel connected to," she said.
headspace Bendigo community engagement worker Haylee Kennedy said First Nations students from BSSC had toured the Pall Mall office and shared ideas about how to make the space more inclusive for young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"Over the past three months, students have connected with headspace staff to yarn about the artwork, which will create a place for reflection and connection for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people in our waiting room," Ms Kennedy said.
"It has been such a wonderful experience connecting with the Elders in our community, with the artists and the students, to plan for our NAIDOC Week events.
"And following the week, headspace Bendigo will continue to connect and engage with the First Nations students to increase our awareness of the cultural knowledge that has been passed down by Elders in the community."
