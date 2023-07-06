Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Breaking

Moama Lights 2023 sound and light show cancelled due to rising water levels

Updated July 6 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Moama Lights sound and light show has been cancelled. Picture supplied
The Moama Lights sound and light show has been cancelled. Picture supplied

This year's Moama Lights has been cancelled effective immediately due to rising water levels at Horseshoe Lagoon, the Murray River council has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.