This year's Moama Lights has been cancelled effective immediately due to rising water levels at Horseshoe Lagoon, the Murray River council has confirmed.
Horseshoe Lagoon is the compound where the lights and sounds are generated from, and was expected to "be hit by water in the coming days".
Equipment needs to be moved off site, putting an end to the lights show.
"Council is disappointed that the spectacular sound and light show has had to come to an early end and apologises to those who were looking forward to an upcoming show," Murray River mayor Chris Bilkey said.
"We hope everyone will still enjoy the rest of the Moama Lights Festival over the next two weeks."
A minor flood warning was issued by the State Emergency Service for the Murray River downstream of Tocumwal to Barham.
According to SES, floodwaters from the Murray River tributaries upstream of Barham combined with floodwaters from the local tributaries have caused minor flooding along the Murray River at Barham.
The rest of the festival was expected to continue through to July 23, including the outdoor ice-skating rink, the American Hotel beer garden, food trucks and roving entertainment at the Kerrabee Soundshell area.
Ticket holders for the lights event would be contacted via email to notify them of the cancellation and fully refunded the value of their tickets.
Visitors to the area have been encouraged to head to local clubs, restaurants, attractions and shops.
