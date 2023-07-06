Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Boutique accommodation plans for Prince of Wales Hotel, Eaglehawk

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 7 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Eaglehawk building that could become a new place for tourists to stay under a plan before the City of Greater Bendigo. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.
An Eaglehawk building that could become a new place for tourists to stay under a plan before the City of Greater Bendigo. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.

Someone wants to transform a former Eaglehawk hotel with links to the Gold Rush into boutique accommodation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.