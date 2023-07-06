Someone wants to transform a former Eaglehawk hotel with links to the Gold Rush into boutique accommodation.
They have asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to transform the building in the heart of the borough, across the road from the old town hall.
Julie Andrews wants to transform the front half of the former Prince of Wales Hotel into a two-bedroom tourist venue.
The 96 square metre slice of history would include a shared bathroom, open plan kitchen, living and dining, and access to an existing basement cellar, she said
"One idea we've had is to turn the basement into a kind of 'speakeasy' for guests," Ms Andrews said.
There are no plans to open the basement up to other members of the public, she said.
The former hotel is one of a number that sprung up in the centre of Eaglehawk in the mid-19th century,Ms Andrews' heritage expert said in documents lodged with the application.
"The facade of the brick mid-nineteenth century former Prince of Wales Hotel contributes to this gold rush character," they said.
The expert supported plans to reverse some of the changes people had made to the heritage facade over the years.
That included lowering the sills of several windows. Construction crews wanted to save and restore the front door.
Ms Andrews also wants to build a two-storey private dwelling out the back of the existing building.
Her heritage expert told the council that the second storey would not be visible to people standing on the opposite side of the street.
The expert said the extension would be "modest in scale" and "restrained in contemporary architectural character".
Ms Andrews said some non-heritage sections of the existing building would need to be removed to make way for the extension.
She is keen to learn more about the historic sections of the building and has asked anyone with information to contact her.
"I don't have any old photos taken before the 1960s and I have not found much information on the internet," she said.
"I'd really like to find out more about the building's history and I know there would be people out there who could help."
People can drop by Ms Andrews business Urthly Organics at Matchett Drive, Strathdale, or email her at hello@urthlyorganics.com.au
The council is considering the planning application and is expected to make a decision at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.