Calling all sheep and wool enthusiasts.
One of Bendigo's staple agriculture shows is taking place next week with more than 2000 head of livestock already entered.
The Australian Sheep and Wool show is a multi-day event with numerous categories including stud master's muster, shearing competitions and fashion shows.
In the lead-up to the show, a handful of Beverley Merino sheep were displayed in the heart of Bendigo's CBD - Hargreaves Mall - to give people passing by a sneak preview of what will be on display.
Australian sheep and wool show chief executive Margot Falconer said this year's show would build on from last year with an additional 150 head of sheep having been entered.
"We have about 2000 sheep already entered for the show," she said.
"There will be dog trials, shearing, the Australian fleece competition and of course the show is all about showing the sheep and then the end product with the fashion."
Ms Falconer said it was great to see the show bouncing back with such strength especially after being shut down for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had a lovely year last year after no event for two years," she said.
"We are back to what we should be and this we have got probably 150 more sheep than last year and the trade sites are all full.
"It is terrific."
The Australian Sheep and Wool show will be held at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds across July 13, 14, 15 and 16.
