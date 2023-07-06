Neil McKenzie can barely contain his smile as he inspects his new bakery digs.
After a campaign to find a space capable of taking his cookie business Cookie Hustle to the next level, Mr McKenzie received a phone call from "good soul" and Bridgewater Bakehouse chef Cameron Frank.
"He said 'Neil, come down and use our space'," Mr McKenzie said.
Mr McKenzie - who founded his "Cookie Monster" status during recovery from a stroke suffered in 2019 - has swapped his humble home kitchen for the bright and shiny commercial scullery of Bridgewater Bakehouse.
With a commercial grade kitchen at his command, Mr McKenzie said the sky is the limit.
"I want to supply every bakery, every cafe in Bendigo," he said.
"My mission is to be selling and baking a million cookies by 2025.
"By then we'll be employing half the town."
"Wing-man" and Caterworx owner Willie Chalmer - who first met Mr McKenzie when he visited the store to buy baking supplies - said he could only see the enterprise getting bigger and bigger.
"This time next year, it'll be Bridgewater Bakehouse here, and cookies next door, the same size," Mr Chalmer said.
"With a big machine down the middle."
The new surrounds marks Mr McKenzie's return to a commercial kitchen after spending 40 years working as a patisserie chef and owner - including stints in Paris, where he said he lost his "school boy figure" while baking and training at Le Cordon Bleu - now with a space fit to contain his obsession for cookies.
"I dream of cookies - when I go to bed I think of recipes," he said.
In terms of the dreamt-up recipes, Mr McKenzie will shortly launch a range of cookies paying homage to his late mother-in-law Carmel, with flavours inspired by Australian home-baking staples.
"I've come up with a lemon slice cookie, jelly slice cookie, a hazelnut slice cookie and a Rocky Road cookie," he said.
"(Carmel) used to be a great home baker. She passed away a few months ago."
To bring the dream to life, Mr McKenzie plans to spend around two days a week at the bakery before employing three other hands to bolster the cookie making enterprise.
For now though, he said just being back in a commercial kitchen elicited a particular response.
"It gives you that feeling in your heart," Mr McKenzie said.
"If you're a pastry chef like I am, you've gotta cook from the heart."
To purchase Neil's cookies follow the Cookie Hustle Instagram page, here.
