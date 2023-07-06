Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Josh Treacy locks in new deal with Fremantle Dockers

Updated July 6 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Treacy will remain with the Fremantle Dockers until at least the end of the 2026 AFL season. Picture by Getty Images
Josh Treacy will remain with the Fremantle Dockers until at least the end of the 2026 AFL season. Picture by Getty Images

Former Bendigo Pioneers key forward Josh Treacy has signed a three-year extension with AFL club Fremantle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.