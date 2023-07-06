Former Bendigo Pioneers key forward Josh Treacy has signed a three-year extension with AFL club Fremantle.
Treacy, who has played 28 games in three seasons with the Dockers, will remain at Freo until at least the end of 2026.
Treacy was selected by the Dockers with the seventh pick in the 2020 AFL Rookie Draft.
He played 15 games in his first season in 2021 before being restricted to four games in 2022.
The Cohuna product has enjoyed his best season this year and has established himself as a fan favourite.
"I'm extremely grateful and excited at the same time for the opportunity and the faith the club have shown to me," Treacy told the Dockers' website.
"I've had a bit of an up and down three years, but I'm certainly on the way up and, hopefully, I can continue to build for another three years.
"It's been a bit of a challenge but I think for the better. Without having gone through those issues, I don't know if I'd be in the situation I am right now."
