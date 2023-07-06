PUBLIC housing authorities are stepping up security at an Eaglehawk site after two fires less than a week apart.
It is not yet clear what caused the fires but the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing is working with police on extra patrols for its "Virginia Hill" housing precinct.
"The Department does not tolerate anti-social behaviour at properties it owns and has stepped up security at the Virginia Hill site in light of recent incidents, including CCTV and increased lighting," a spokesperson said.
Police are investigating one fire that ripped through an abandoned unit on Wednesday night and are yet to confirm if they think it is suspicious.
They have not commented on any investigations into a separate fire in the same area which broke out on Sunday night.
Both units have been earmarked for demolition to help pave the way for 120 new social and affordable homes.
No-one was in the units when they burnt down but the fires have triggered safety concerns for anyone going in or out of the properties.
Housing shortages in Bendigo are veering towards a "disaster", housing advocates at Haven; Home, Safe have warned this year.
"We are seeing increased demand for our housing and homelessness services from people that have never needed to engage with our services before," acting chief executive Vanessa Brotto said last May.
The Advertiser has heard a number of accounts of people couch surfing, living out of their cars and in some cases sleeping rough this winter.
A Bendigo couple has shed new light on those dangers with photos from within a dilapidated property they own.
The pair agreed to share images of the home's interiors to highlight the desperate conditions some people have felt forced to seek shelter in during the current housing crisis.
"It's such a shame that there isn't affordable housing and help for them," said one member of the couple, who the Advertiser has chosen not to name.
The couple that shared the photos have sometimes wondered whether to turn a blind eye to squatters on their dilapidated property, but then thought better of it.
The house is crumbling, its foundations are falling apart and there is a very real risk of the roof collapsing, they said. The pair do not want someone's death on their conscience.
Like the housing department over in Eaglehawk, the couple who shared the photos have forked out for extra security in the hope of reducing risks not only to squatters but all members of the public.
They plan to demolish their Greater Bendigo house at a later date once they have final planning approvals.
The state government says more homes are on the way to ease social and affordable housing shortages across Victoria.
It wants to spend $128 million on 340 new homes in Bendigo alone as part of its Big Housing Build.
People living in Virginia Hill's old, outdated units have been relocated and promised first rights of return when replacement homes are ready.
Asked what the department would do for any squatters in the abandoned Virginia Hill buildings, a spokesperson said specialist homelessness agencies would help people into alternative accommodation if required.
