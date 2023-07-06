TEAMWORK is the key as Athletics Bendigo Region contests the Sandown Relays in Saturday's fifth leg of the On-backed cross-country series run by Athletics Victoria.
Victory in the previous round at St Anne's Winery at Ravenswood has put Bendigo in front of the men's premier division race.
The Bendigo team, aka Bats, makes it way to Sandown determined to build on a three-point lead on Glenhuntly.
Bendigo leads in its pursuit of back-to-back premier titles on 37 points from Glenhuntly, 34; Box Hill, 33; Western Athletics, 33; and Geelong, 25.
The Bats lead women's division three on 57 points from Glenhuntly, 44; Waverley, 39; Western, 39; and Mentone, 37.
In the contest for the champion athlete award, Western's Liam Cashin leads on 21 points from Bendigo star Andy Buchanan, Box Hill's Andre Waring, and Glenhuntly's Edwards Marks locked on 18.
Bendigo's Virginia McCormick has scored 13 points to be fifth in the women's open.
At Sandown, athletes will race 6.1km legs on the iconic track in Springvale.
Racing starts at 12.45pm and includes various age groups.
Older athletes will run 6.1km, while those in under-20 women, and under-18, 16, 14 boys and girls will run a 3.1km leg.
Bendigo's teams for the Sandown Relays:
Div. 1 men: Andy Buchanan, Matt Buckell, Paddy Stow, Archie Reid, Logan Tickell, Harrison Boyd or Jayden Padgham. Reserve: Bryan Keely.
Div. 3 men: Stephen van Rees, Ben Powell, Jackson Eadon, Jamie Cook, Nigel Preston. Reserve: Kye Jenkyn.
Div. 3 women: Virginia McCormick, Tullie Rowe, Taryn Furletti, Vanessa Bull. Reserve: Jill Wilkie.
Div. 4 women: Anna Mulquiny, Juliet Heahleah, Alice Wilkinson.
Div. 6 men: Nick McDermott, Ben Warren, Jake Hilson, Kye Jenkyn. Reserves: Darren Hartland, Trevor Kelly.
40-plus men: Darren Hartland, Tony Langdon, Mike Bieleny. Reserves: Trevor Kelly, Adam Parker.
50-plus men: David Heislers, Greg Hilson, Trevor Kelly. Reserve: Mike Bieleny.
50-plus women: Anne Buckley, Jill Wilkie, Ruth Sandemann. Reserve: Debby Kirne.
Under-20 men: Angus Macafee, Max Rowe, Harrison Boyd or Jayden Padgham.
Under-20 women: Tullie Lang, Phoebe Lonsdale, Ebony Woodward.
Under-18 boys: Thomas McArthur, Sebastian Rossi, TBA.
Under-16 boys: Avery McDermid, Merlin Tzaros, Tyler Fynch.
