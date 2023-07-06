Athletes run hot times in freezing conditions

A GROUP of 14 runners, four officials and some spectators braved the damp conditions for the latest round of Trot Around Tuesday at the Athletics Bendigo complex in Flora Hill.
A first-time starter, Jack Cocking ran the fastest time of the night to win the 3000m in 10.51 minutes.
Honours for fastest female went to Millie McIntosh in 12.44.
In the 1000m dash, Bradie Sheldon was fastest at 3.3 and closely followed by the fastest girl, Milanke Haasbroek in 3.35 minutes.
The event would not have been possible without officials and helpers Peter Hayes, Lynley and Nadene Macdonald, and Jim Russell.
Results from Tuesday night's racing:
3000m: Jack Cocking 10.51, Harry Ukich 10.56, Peter Cowell 11.28, Greg Hilson 11.37, Millie McIntosh 12.44, Anne McIntosh 13.25, Hunter Gill 15.26.
1000m: Bradie Sheldon 3.33, Milanke Haasbroek 3.35, Florence Lapthorne 3.52, Tim Sullivan 4.08, Steph Pompei 4.42, Julie Verga 5.01, Andeon Haasbroek 5.17.
Beanies were out in force at the previous round on what was a chilly night.
Racing drew 26 starters across the 3000m and 1000m distances.
Harry Ukich and Millie McIntosh ran the fastest 3000m times of 10.55 and 12.37.
Fastest in the 1000m were Jake Hilson, 2.47; and Milanke Haasbroek, 3.41.
Results from the night's racing:
3000m: Harry Ukich 10.55, Peter Cowell 11.28, Greg Hilson 11.51, Rossi Evans 12.24, Millie McIntosh 12.37, Anne McIntosh 12.58, Lisa Wilkinson 13.09, Larry Abel 13.14, April Wainwright 14.13, Nadene Macdonald 15.08, Hunter Gill 15.14, Leah Cripps 15.53, Melissa Douglas 18.12, Poppy Wainwright 19.56.
1000m: Jake Hilson 2.47, Bradie Sheldon 3.39, Milanke Haasbroek 3.41, Florence Lapthorne 4.02, Tim Sullivan 4.05, Alice McIntosh 4.14, Steph Pompei 4.35, Kristy Kum Too 4.43, Sienna Bayliss 4.53, Julie Verga 4.57, Drake Barkla 5.51, Fletcher McCallum 6.48.
