A coroner's finding into the death of a woman at a Cohuna campsite from carbon monoxide poisoning has prompted a warning over the use of outdoor gas appliances in enclosed spaces.
The 88-year-old woman was found dead inside an unventilated campervan at a campsite northwest of Echuca in 2022, while a gas-powered fridge operated beside her.
Following an Energy Safe investigation, it was determined and reported to the coroner the fridge had been modified with a flue extender to release carbon monoxide.
Whenever the fridge was in operation, it required manual placement of a flue extender hose through one of the campervan windows to ensure the proper escape of carbon monoxide.
Despite the clear warning on the fridge, indicating that it should not be used in enclosed areas like tents or motor vehicles, the woman's body was discovered with the hose still inside the campervan while the fridge was running.
The campervan windows were closed, creating a situation where carbon monoxide was unable to dissipate, posing a significant risk.
The Energy Safe investigation suggested fatal levels of the gas would have filled the unventilated campervan within six hours.
The woman was reportedly inside the campervan for more than 10 hours.
A coroner has found that carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of the woman's death.
The coroner concluded the woman either forgot to place the flue through the window or forgot to turn the fridge off for the night.
Energy Safe chief executive Leanne Hughson said the tragic incident served as a reminder to Victorians.
"Outdoor gas appliances should never be taken indoors, and that includes tents, campervans or caravans," Ms Hughson said.
"Gas appliances, including fridges, patio heaters and barbecues, should never be modified or re-purposed as this only raises the safety risk."
Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause serious and long-term health conditions with symptoms similar to the flu, including headaches, tiredness, dizziness or nausea.
In more severe cases, confusion, shortness of breath or chest pain can be symptoms. Very high levels of carbon monoxide can be fatal.
The woman cannot be named at the request of her family.
