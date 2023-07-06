Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Carbon monoxide from modified fridge killed Cohuna camper: coroner

Updated July 6 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman was reportedly inside the campervan for more than 10 hours. File picture
The woman was reportedly inside the campervan for more than 10 hours. File picture

A coroner's finding into the death of a woman at a Cohuna campsite from carbon monoxide poisoning has prompted a warning over the use of outdoor gas appliances in enclosed spaces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.