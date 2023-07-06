Hamilton, Haig improve their GC standings at Tour de France

Former Bendigo-based cyclists Jack Haig and Chris Hamilton impressed on the first mountain stage of this year's Tour de France.
Haig finished 11th behind fellow Aussie Jai Hindley in the testing 162.7km fifth stage.
Haig, who rides for team Bahrain Victorious, was one minute and 38 seconds behind Hindley, who took over the yellow jersey.
After starting the day in 34th place overall, Haig moved up to 28th - just over six minutes behind Hindley.
Hamilton worked hard over the mountains to support his Team DSM-Firmenich team-mate Romain Bardet
Hamilton helped Bardet finish 18th on the stage and the team's leading general classification rider moved into 12th place overall.
Hamilton finished the stage in 31st place - a tick under three minutes behind Hindley.
Hamilton moved from 56th overall to 39th through five stages.
Hamilton is in his second-straight Tour de France after making his debut in 2022.
Hindley, the 2022 Giro d'Italia winner, is the eighth Australian to lead the Tour de France after he made his move to claim victory with 20 kilometres to go on stage five.
"I didn't really know what to expect. It's my first tour, it's hard to come here with such massive ambition (to win it) already, but I want to be competitive and have some form of success and yeah I just won a stage of the Tour de France," Hindley said.
Hindley holds a 47-second lead over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard ahead of another mountain stage on Thursday night-Friday morning (AEST).
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.