UPDATE, 12pm: Police have confirmed they are investigating the latest house fire in Eaglehawk.
A police spokesperson said Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detectives will look into the blaze in the "abandoned unit".
They said a cause for the fire had not been found at this stage.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at crimestoppersvic.com.au
EARLIER: A second fire in three days has burnt through another house in Eaglehawk overnight.
Six CFA crews along with District 2 headquarters and Fire Rescue Victoria responded to reports of a structure fire in Kirkwood Road at around 9.26pm on July 5.
A CFA spokesperson said the fire was inside a two-storey brick structure, but was able to be fully extinguished and declared safe at around 11.15pm.
This comes just days after a house in the same street was destroyed by a fire.
On July 3, CFA received multiple calls about the blaze, which started on the second storey of a house.
It was believed to be owned by the department of housing and was apparently under demolition.
A CFA spokesperson said the scene of last night's blaze was handed over to Victoria Police.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
