Drink driver who hit fire hydrant not expected back in court

Driver more than four times over the limit loses licence for 22 months

By Jenny Denton
Updated July 6 2023 - 8:01am, first published 4:00am
A woman more than four times over the legal blood alcohol limit who crashed her car into a fire hydrant was disqualified from driving for 22 months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court this week.

