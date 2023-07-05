Drink driver who hit fire hydrant not expected back in court

A woman more than four times over the legal blood alcohol limit who crashed her car into a fire hydrant was disqualified from driving for 22 months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court this week.
The court heard that witnesses at the Epsom shopping centre removed the woman's keys from the ignition to stop her trying to drive away after she collided with the hydrant sometime after 5.30pm on April 24.
Asked by police when they arrived if she had been drinking, the woman replied, "No, maybe yes. Where are my keys?", and was unable to produce her licence, the court heard.
Police immediately suspended her licence, and her car was impounded.
She later admitted to drinking "maybe three glasses" of white wine.
Her BAC reading was found to be 0.224.
Defence lawyer Luke Docherty said the event had been a culmination of a number of stressors in his client's life and was "in some ways a watershed moment" for her.
The woman, in her 50s, had no prior convictions and had at one time been a manager.
However, she had experienced family violence in two marriages and received a diagnosis of post traumatic stress disorder, Mr Docherty said.
Two days after the crash she had checked into a residential alcohol rehabilitation program, where she spent six weeks, having drawn on her superannuation to pay "a very significant amount of money" for the treatment.
She was proud of the fact she had been sober since then, and was "highly anxious and highly embarrassed" about attending court on the drink driving charge, her lawyer said.
Magistrate Russell Kelly told the woman, whose two children were in court to support her, that she had "made a blue" and was justified in relying on "the brownie points [she had] accrued" over her life.
He sentenced her to a 12-month good behaviour bond and disqualified her from driving for the 22-month period mandatory for a BAC reading in that category.
"I'm very confident we'll never see you again and that'll be the end of the matter," the magistrate said.
