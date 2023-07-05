School holiday fun for junior basketballers at Braves' supercamp

The next generation of Bendigo basketballers invaded Red Energy Arena on Wednesday for the Bendigo Braves' annual supercamp.
Stars from the Braves' men's and women's programs were on hand to teach the keen youngsters basketball skills, while having plenty of fun at the same time.
Bendigo Addy photographer DARREN HOWE captured some of the fun in the photo gallery below:
