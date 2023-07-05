Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

School holiday fun for junior basketballers at Braves' supercamp

Updated July 5 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School holiday fun for junior basketballers at Braves' supercamp
School holiday fun for junior basketballers at Braves' supercamp

The next generation of Bendigo basketballers invaded Red Energy Arena on Wednesday for the Bendigo Braves' annual supercamp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.