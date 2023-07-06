Bendigo Thunder will make the road trip up to Woorinen this Sunday, hoping to keep in touch with the CVFLW top four.
The Thunder are four points behind Woorinen and Golden Square in fifth, and while they have a significantly better percentage than the Bulldogs, they'd likely fall a potentially near unassailable eight points behind both teams should they lose on Sunday with the Bulldogs facing winless Strathfieldsaye.
Thunder captain Shae-Lee Murphy-Burke is aware of the importance of this clash for her side's finals aspirations but is confident of getting the job done.
"We need to get a win," she said.
"Last time we played them, we matched up alright, so I've got no doubt we can get the job done and stay in touch with the top four."
The sides last met in round two in the Tigers' first-ever CVFLW game.
The yellow and black sent shockwaves through the competition, defeating the perennial power Thunder by 38 points on their home deck.
Murphy-Burke believes her side is much better placed against the hard-nosed Tigers outfit this time.
"I don't think we did anything wrong in round two, but we had a very new side that hadn't played much footy together, but now that we've got a few games under our belt, we seem to have a lot better flow with our ball movement," Murphy-Burke said.
"A win here would cement what we want to be and the level we want to get to because they're a tough side around the footy.
"If we can match their tackling pressure, I've got no doubt we're capable of winning."
With the nearly three-hour journey to tackle before the match, the team will be taking a bus together, and with such a tough away trip on the cards, Murphy-Burke is backing her experienced core to lead the way.
"It will be a fun experience for the girls and will feel a bit different with people's preparations being slightly changed, but for team morale, it will be huge," Murphy-Burke said.
"Our experienced girls in Jessica Kennedy, Hannah Perry and Isabella Ayre always step up in the big games, especially if we kick a couple of girls and get the fire in our bellies started."
Ayre and Britney Mueck are no certainties to play this week, with Mueck putting in an eye-catching performance for Port Melbourne in the VFLW last weekend with three goals.
Elsewhere in CVFLW round nine action, the top two face off when undefeated Castlemaine travels to Canterbury Park.
Eaglehawk has won three on the trot, including impressive wins against the Thunder and Bulldogs and will be raring to go for the biggest test in the league.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs travel to Strathfieldsaye on Friday night.
