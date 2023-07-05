Bendigo Advertiser
Latrobe free heart health checks at Bendigo Sheep and Wool Show

July 5 2023 - 4:30pm
The Latrobe Health team at the heart health check pavillion. Picture supplied
The Latrobe Health team at the heart health check pavillion. Picture supplied

Anyone attending the upcoming Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo will be able to have their heart tested - for free

