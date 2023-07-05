Anyone attending the upcoming Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo will be able to have their heart tested - for free
The complimentary heart health checks are being offered to combat poor cardiovascular health outcomes in regional communities.
Latrobe Health Services is running the 15-minute checks with the aim of encouraging heart health awareness and provide immediate health insights to participants.
A qualified pharmacist will administer the check-up.
According to Latrobe Health Services CEO Ian Whitehead, regional communities have some of the worst heart health outcomes in Australia.
"So we really encourage our members and the community to participate in the heart health screenings," he said.
"Results are provided immediately following the test, with the pharmacist providing key insights on the results, advice on how to keep your heart healthy, and informing participants on how to follow up with their GP if further action is required."
Key indicators checked during the screening include blood pressure, heart rate, body composition, diabetes risk and non-fasting cholesterol levels.
Priceline chief pharmacist Amy Sabatini said coronary heart disease remained the dominant cause of death among Australians with worse outcomes experienced in regional and rural areas.
"It is important to get heart health check-ups to give you the best chance of receiving the right treatment and possibly diagnosing underlying medical conditions," Ms Sabatini said.
"Our team is looking forward to coming to the Bendigo Wool and Sheep Show and conducting the heart health checks. We know these checks save lives."
The heart health checks are free and will run for the length of the show from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16.
The health checks will be carried out from 9am to 5pm each day. No booking is required.
For information about Latrobe Health Services' free heart health checks, visit www.latrobehealth.com.au/healthyhearts.
