Friday footy previews: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

GISBORNE v CASTLEMAINE
The Bulldogs will be without star midfielder Sam Graham for this one, and their next two after he received a three-match ban for striking Riley Wilson before the league bye.
His absence should pose minimal issues in this one, though, as the Bulldogs welcome second-last Castlemaine.
The Magpies did record their second win of the year last time out, albeit against Maryborough.
Still, there had been signs of improvement across the fortnight leading into that, particularly against ladder leaders Sandhurst who they were within 34 points at three-quarter time.
It wouldn't be the biggest shock of the season for the Magpies to triumph here, but with the Bulldogs also showing signs of an upwards trajectory, it should prove too high of a mountain to climb.
Whether the Bulldogs get tall defender Jed Denahy back from Pioneers duties is unclear, but the experiment of Jack Reaper as a forward looks set to continue.
Last time: Gisborne 16.13 (109) def Castlemaine 4.8 (32)
MARYBOROUGH v EAGLEHAWK
Eaglehawk got its season back on track after those three losses by under a kick taking six points from games against Sandhurst and South Bendigo leading into the bye.
Although the Hawks have shown a penchant for succumbing to an upset this year, it's near impossible to see anything other than a thrashing against the winless Maryborough.
How the Hawks structure their forward line in the absence of Jarryn Geary will be of high intrigue.
While tall Darcy Richards has been in commanding form, coach Travis Matheson decided to utilise livewire Lewin Davis as his deepest forward against the Bloods.
For the Magpies, they'll just be hoping to back up their good showing against Castlemaine, where they lost by 19 points.
Last time: Eaglehawk 26.23 (179) def Maryborough 1.4 (10)
SOUTH BENDIGO v KANGAROO FLAT
It's hard to put into a couple of paragraphs what has happened at Kangaroo Flat in the past few weeks.
Back-to-back 100-point plus defeats, a coach being charged with abusing and touching an umpire, and the subsequent sacking of said coach.
Nathan Johns departure is a hammer blow to the Roos, who had been showing signs of improvement for significant periods of the season before being decimated with injuries.
With that injury list and the uncertainty of just how the Roos will line up with Johns gone, Saturday could again be ugly for the green and white against a South Bendigo side that was royally annoyed with its performance against the Hawks.
But as we've seen in the AFL, a change of coach always seems to give a side a sugar hit.
Last time: South Bendigo 17.14 (116) def Kangaroo Flat 7.14 (56)
SANDHURST v KYNETON
Essendon VFL player Sam Conforti lined up in the Dragons uniform for a second game in a row against Kangaroo Flat, and as he usually does at BFNL level, tore the game to shreds with four goals and 26 disposals.
If Conforti continues to suit up for the Dragons, he makes an already imposing side two to three goals better.
This week presents as the perfect tune-up for the Dragons ahead of a likely top-of-the-table clash with Golden Square next week.
The Tigers are no easy beats but are certainly in a different pay bracket than a side like the Dragons, as they showed with duel 90-point plus losses to the Bulldogs and Strathfieldsaye before the bye.
It is a must-win game for Paul Chapman's men, though, who runs the serious risk of being eight points and percentage behind fifth spot should they lose.
Last time: Sandhurst 15.14 (104) def Kyneton 5.10 (40)
GOLDEN SQUARE v STRATHFIELDSAYE
We'll likely get an early indication of who is the Dragons' biggest challenger this Saturday in the match of the round between Golden Square and Strathfieldsaye.
Contests between these two powerhouses rarely disappoint, as shown by arguably the game of the year so far in round two when the Bulldogs travelled to Tannery Lane and defeated the Storm in a high-scoring thriller by seven points.
Both sides are in stronger form heading into this one, neither having lost since mid-May and have better injury lists than in round two, which all bodes well for another classic.
The battle of the two best forwards in the BFNL will be an intriguing side narrative, with Joel Brett (45 goals) and Lachlan Sharp (44 goals) going head-to-head in a Ron Best Medal showdown.
Storm midfielder Hunter Lawrence will miss after accepting a two-match ban at the tribunal for rough conduct in that spicy encounter with Gisborne.
Last time: Golden Square 15.11 (101) defeated Strathfieldsaye 14.10 (94)
LBU v HUNTLY
Lockington-Bamawm United is peaking at the right time, having won three on the trot, two of which were against North Bendigo and Mount Pleasant.
Now that the Cats have got through that tough stretch unscathed, they can set their season up over the next three weeks when they face teams outside the top five starting this Saturday at home to bottom side Huntly.
Last time: LBU 20.11 (131) def Huntly 9.5 (59)
HEATHCOTE v WHITE HILLS
Match of the round as first takes on fourth.
Amazingly with the tightness of the HDFNL this season, a comfortable win for the Demons would see them jump the Saints.
Unfortunately, we won't see a replay of the shootout we saw in round three between Demon Kaiden Antonowicz, who kicked nine, and Saint Corey Grindlay, who kicked eight, with Grindlay still sidelined due to a broken finger.
The Saints were able to cover for the loss of Grindlay last week against an impressive Leitchville-Gunbower side, just sneaking over the line by seven points thanks to some accurate kicking.
How they'll go against a fellow premiership contender is another story, but if they were to triumph, it would give the Saints immense confidence that they can get the job done this season even when their focal point isn't around.
A win, either way, would have massive ramifications for the ladder.
If the Demons can get up, it will tighten the top even more, but if the Saints can get the job done, they'll move eight points and percentage clear of White Hills.
Last time: White Hills 17.13 (115) def Heathcote 17.11 (103)
MOUNT PLEASANT v COLBINABBIN
The Grasshoppers let slip a near-certain win last week, being seven goals up at three-quarter-time against Elmore before being overrun.
Yes, they did hold on for a draw, but the mental scars of that last term could run deep for the rest of the season.
Mounts head in searching for their third win on the trot, and while four points behind the top two in third, they have a significantly better percentage and are as good a chance as any to take that coveted top spot by seasons end.
Adam Baird's men will hope for another percentage-boosting win here.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 15.12 (102) def Colbinabbin 8.5 (53)
ELMORE v LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
Where did that last quarter by the Bloods come from last week?
After three poor quarters, the Bloods flicked the switch in the last and ran riot to almost pull off one of the more remarkable wins of 2023 against the Grasshoppers.
While the four points weren't achieved, it should give the Bloods plenty of belief and if Jacob Styles can play to the same level as his nine-goal performance last weekend no reason they can't triumph over the Bombers.
The Bombers are a confident outfit at the moment, albeit at 3-7.
They took it right up to the ladder-leading Saints last week and perhaps should have snuck over the line.
A win here would consolidate a good month of footy ahead of the last five games, where you wouldn't be surprised to see them knock off a team or two above them.
Last time: Elmore 13.11 (89) def Leitchville-Gunbower 9.10 (64)
PYRAMID HILL v MARONG
The biggest match of the home and away season in the LVFNL as the top two teams face-off.
If we're being honest, an away trip to the Bulldogs is likely the only match on the regular season calendar the Panthers stand even a sniff of being beaten in.
The Bulldogs don't have to win, but they can do a great deal for the league by breathing life into a season that otherwise seems to be a Panthers' precession to a second consecutive flag should they put up a good fight and make it a close one.
The Bulldogs are pretty much confirmed a second chance, so they have been ensuring a lot of players with niggles are getting rest.
They had nine missing against the Bears last week, and it will be interesting to see how many are brought in for this one.
Last time: Marong 18.16 (124) def Pyramid Hill 13.4 (82)
NEWBRIDGE v BRIDGEWATER
The Mean Machine will be smarting after losing to arch-rival Inglewood for the second time this season last week.
While they don't sit in any danger of dropping out of the finals spots, it's hard to see last year's grand finalists doing much damage come finals time now.
They'll look to bounce back against a Newbridge side that ran into the unstoppable force that is Marong last Saturday.
The Maroons now sit bottom of the ladder after Mitiamo got up last weekend.
Last time: Bridgewater 14.12 (96) def Newbridge 8.2 (50)
INGLEWOOD v MITIAMO
With the return of premiership midfielder Doug Thomas, the Superoos got its first win since round five last Saturday.
They'll have a much tougher task this time out against an Inglewood side which is coming off the high of beating arch-rivals Bridgewater.
In round three, the Blues smashed the Superoos by 123 points.
Last time: Inglewood 24.28 (172) def Mitiamo 7.7 (49)
CALIVIL UNITED v BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE
The Bears lost no fans last week as they nearly overran the Bulldogs kicking the last four goals to almost snatch victory from the jaws of defeat before ultimately falling by six points.
With the bye next week and the Panthers to follow, this is a must-win for the Bears if they don't want Inglewood nipping at its heels.
The Demons, while sitting at 2-8, can take solace that arguably their best performance of the season was a seven-point loss to the Bears in round three.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 15.16 (106) def Calivil United 15.9 (99)
