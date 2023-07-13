Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 13 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arch-rivals Golden Square and Sandhurst face off in a 1st v 2nd BFNL blockbuster at Wade Street on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Arch-rivals Golden Square and Sandhurst face off in a 1st v 2nd BFNL blockbuster at Wade Street on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.