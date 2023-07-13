Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
After sliding to fifth at the end of round nine the Hawks have got themselves back into the top three off the back of consecutive wins over South Bendigo (56 points) and Maryborough (104).
Been a big two games from Hawks' workhorse midfielder Billy Evans with 83 possessions and 21 clearances in the two wins over the Bloods and Magpies, while fellow on-baller Noah Wheeler has had four consecutive games of 35, 33, 27 and 46 touches.
No Sam Thompson for the Hawks (two-match suspension for rough conduct) against the Bulldogs, who have two won of their past three having previously won just two of their first eight.
Matt Merrett has been the Bulldogs' best in three of their past four games during which he has averaged 28 touches and five clearances.
Last time: Eaglehawk 17.10 (112) def Gisborne 9.9 (63).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 19; Gisborne 10.
2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Maryborough's run of losses in a row has now hit 40.
But it's not like the Magpies haven't had their chances to break their drought this season, with Maryborough having three times led games at three quarter-time before being over-run.
One of those was against Kangaroo Flat in round three when 11 points up at the last change before going down by 17 points.
Can the Magpies get themselves into another position at three quarter-time to challenge, and if so, what have they learned from their three previous missed opportunities to capitalise against the Roos, who head into Saturday at home having lost their past five games since their upset win over Eaglehawk.
Last time: Kangaroo Flat 11.12 (78) def Maryborough 7.19 (61).
Since 2010: Kangaroo Flat 17; Maryborough 7.
2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
If Kyneton is to keep its finals pulse beating this is a must-win game at home.
Win and the sixth-placed Tigers will close the gap to the top five from two games to just one and their pursuit of a finals berth will still be very much alive over the remaining six rounds.
But to do that they will have to end a run of three losses in a row - all by over 50 points - against a Bloods side that is 4-1 over its past five games.
Bloods' midfielder Brody Haddow still leading the Premier Data player rankings with 1707 points and having now gone seven games in a row with at least 32 touches.
Last time: South Bendigo 14.8 (92) def Kyneton 5.16 (46).
Since 2010: South Bendigo 15; Kyneton 7; Drawn 1.
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
Golden Square v Sandhurst is one of the BFNL's enduring rivalries and is made all the more enticing when the two sides are sitting first and second on the ladder as they after 11 rounds.
The ladder-leading Dragons have 10 wins and a draw from their 11 games, while the second-placed Bulldogs hit Saturday on the back of seven wins in a row by an average of 104 points.
In short, both teams are in ripping form as their respective percentages of 243.8 (Sandhurst) and 233.6 (Golden Square) attest.
Should the Dragons win they will move 10 points clear in top spot and well on the path to the direct route into the second semi-final, while a Bulldogs' win on their home ground where they are a tough nut to crack - as Strathfieldsaye found out last week - keeps the race for top spot on in earnest.
Last time: Sandhurst 13.16 (94) def Golden Square 8.11 (59).
Since 2010: Golden Square 17; Sandhurst 15.
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
Should be a strong bounceback win from Strathfieldsaye after last week's disappointing showing against Golden Square when the Storm kicked just three goals from 52 inside 50s in a 78-point loss.
For the Magpies, playing Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane is one of those games that coach Brendan Shepherd spoke about at the start of the year of wanting to put a halt to those huge blowout margins that have been synonymous with Castlemaine.
The Magpies' past five trips to Strathfieldsaye have been losses by 141, 213, 222, 158 and 149 points, so any margin under 20 goals would be an improvement on what has transpired in the past.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 17.24 (126) def Castlemaine 4.5 (29).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 23; Castlemaine 1.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
Will be intriguing to see just what the impact of last Saturday's 120-point thumping at the hands of Marong has on Pyramid Hill in terms of knocking the wind out of the Bulldogs' sails.
The Bulldogs were bitterly disappointing last week in kicking just four behinds, but get the chance to bounce back against Bridgewater, which has lost back-to-back games against Newbridge (17 points) and Inglewood (25), but is still well entrenched inside the five.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 16.13 (109) def Bridgewater 9.9 (63).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 21; Pyramid Hill 9.
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
Two teams that will both be up and about after recording wins over top-five opposition last week.
Whatever happens from here for the Maroons, their supporters will take plenty of joy - like they did last year - from knocking off arch-rival Bridgewater by 17 points last week in their best performance of the season.
The Maroons host a Mitiamo side that is enjoying a mid-season revival having won two on the trot against Inglewood (67 points) and Maiden Gully YCW (34) and now has half-back Luke Lougoon leading the Addy player rankings.
Big chance for three in a row for the Superoos - who would have thought that at the start of the season?
Last time: Mitiamo 14.11 (95) def Newbridge 9.10 (64).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 16; Newbridge 11.
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
Six losses in a row for the Eagles, who have averaged just 35 points per game during their run of defeats.
This time last week wouldn't have had to think twice about tipping Inglewood - and still expect the Blues to get the job done - but they'd want to play a hell of a lot better than last Saturday's shock 67-point drubbing at the hands of Mitiamo when they barely fired a shot.
Last time: Inglewood 14.18 (102) def Maiden Gully YCW 8.5 (53).
Since 2010: Maiden Gully YCW 20; Inglewood 5.
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
There just seems to be no stopping the juggernaut that is the Panthers, who after dismantling second-placed Pyramid Hill by 120 points last week have now won six in a row by triple-figure margins.
The Panthers have four of the competition's top five goalkickers in Brandyn Grenfell (81), Kain Robins (42), Ryley Taylor (35) and Matt Riordan (33), with another big win looking to be in the offering against the Demons - a side they Panthers have outscored 92 goals to three in their past four meetings.
Last time: Marong 31.22 (208) def Calivil United 0.2 (2).
Since 2010: Marong 12; Calivil United 12.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Gunbower.
Would expect a far more competitive match than their round four clash the Blues won by 96 points.
While Mounts are tracking along in good nick in second position and having won their past three, the Bombers have improved markedly since that round four match and have got to the stage in their rebuild where their supporters can turn up each week and expect a competitive outing from their side no matter who the opposition is.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 23.14 (152) def Leitchville-Gunbower 8.8 (56).
Since 2010: Leitchville-Gunbower 19; Mount Pleasant 9.
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
A real ominous look is starting to surround the reigning premier Cats, who despite sitting fifth are on what is the HDFNL's equal-best winning streak at the moment of four on the trot.
Have proven tough to score against in their four wins in a row during which they have conceded an average of just 43 points per game.
That spells danger for Colbinabbin, which is averaging its least amount of points per game since 2010 with just 60.
Last time: LBU 9.11 (65) def Colbinabbin 8.10 (58).
Since 2010: LBU 16; Colbinabbin 11.
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
The Demons stifled Elmore back in round four, holding the Bloods to just two goals in what was a commanding 78-point win.
Would expect the Demons to be too good again on Saturday ahead of three big games against Mount Pleasant, LBU and North Bendigo that will define their top three chances.
Now eight games in a row without a win for Elmore, which has a tough run to the finish line with its remaining five games all against top five sides.
Last time: White Hills 13.17 (95) def Elmore 2.5 (17).
Since 2010: White Hills 19; Elmore 5.
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
I suspect that to say North Bendigo would be champing at the bit to get back on the park on Saturday would be an understatement.
Back-to-back losses against LBU (36 points) and Mount Pleasant (11) followed by the bye last week has seen the Bulldogs slide from first to third on the ladder.
Given coach Rob Bennett labelling the loss to LBU "probably one of the worst performances from a North Bendigo side I've been involved with for a long time", Huntly should be prepared to confront a Bulldogs' side that will be hellbent on getting back to the standards that drove it to its 8-0 record.
Last time: North Bendigo 23.19 (157) def Huntly 8.10 (58).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 24; Huntly 7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.