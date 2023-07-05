Bendigo region farmers are urged to have their say on the impact of farm and rural crime, as statistics show a 10-year high in Victorian livestock theft.
The Victorian Farm Crime Survey, championed by the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) and commissioned by the University of New England, aims to provide a comprehensive snapshot of farm crime across Australia.
VFF President Emma Germano said the first survey in two decades would foster on-the-ground understanding amid spiking farm crime offences.
"Livestock theft in Victoria alone has hit a 10-year high, costing farmers a staggering $6.7 million dollars last year," Ms Germano said.
"We know farm crime is underreported, so the real figure could easily be much higher."
Ms Germano said the results of the survey would be used to advocate for greater resources and awareness campaigns to combat the "terrifying experience" of farm crime.
"Whether it be theft involving livestock, farm equipment or property damage and illegal trespass, farm crime has an enormous financial impact and can be a terrifying experience for farming families and staff, which can't be tolerated," Ms Germano said.
"The results will help provide the VFF with valuable insight and data which can be used in our advocacy for greater government action in dealing with farm crime."
More information, including the online link to complete the survey is available here.
