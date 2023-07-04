A man has been charged following a fatal crash near Donald earlier this week.
It is understood a Ford Ranger and a Landcruiser towing a trailer collided on the Borung Highway at about 8.40pm on July 3.
The female passenger of the Ford Ranger, a 33-year-old Donald woman, died at the scene.
There were no other injuries.
The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 30-year-old man, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.
He has been bailed to appear at Horsham Magistrates' Court on July 5.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
