Bendigo teen Hayden has gone missing.
The 14-year-old was last seen on Triplett Avenue, Ascot at 11pm on July 3.
Hayden was last seen wearing a red bucket hat, black jumper and light coloured pants with black shoes.
Police are concerned for their welfare due to medical conditions requiring medication.
Hayden may be travelling to the White Hills and Bendigo areas.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
