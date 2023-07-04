THE Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association (BGRA) is readying for a big night of fundraising and racing at its highly anticipated and always well-supported Brain Cancer Race Night this Friday.
Now in its fifth year, the annual fundraiser aims to raise both awareness and funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF), while bringing the local community together for an evening of entertainment, greyhound racing, and heartfelt support.
Since it was established in 2014, the foundation has been a relentless force in raising critical funding for brain cancer research.
The foundation's mission is to reduce brain cancer in Australia, which is the leading cause of cancer death in children and adults under 40.
Despite its devastating impact, brain cancer receives less than five per cent of federal government cancer research funding, making events like the Brain Cancer Race Night essential in driving progress.
Hosted by television presenter and Cure Brain Cancer ambassador Candice Wyatt, the event promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, with special guest appearances from Hawthorn premiership players Campbell Brown and Rick Ladson.
Additionally, one of Australia's most beloved comedians Dave O'Neil will entertain the crowd, complementing the thrilling greyhound race action.
Event tickets start at $120, and include a three-course meal, standard beverages, and a direct donation to the MHF.
"We are really excited to collaborate with the Mark Hughes Foundation and host this great event" said BGRA general manager, Charlton Hindle.
"Our goal is to continue growing this event and raise critical funds for brain cancer research, and together, we can make an impact on the lives of those affected by this disease."
In addition to the special guests, the evening will feature a range of exciting activities, raffles, auctions, and two Listed greyhound races - the Mark Hughes Foundation Prospector Final and the Beanie for Brian Cancer Roses - as well as the MADE Solutions Winter Cup and the Mannings Greyhounds GRV VicBred Maiden Final.
Local hopes in the Listed Prospector will rest with the Mark Morrissey-trained Whirlwind, who is chasing his fourth win in 10 starts.
A strong field of locals in the Beanie for Brian Cancer Roses include two from the Heathcote kennel of Donald Jarvis - Elsa Jay and Millie, plus the second emergency Andrea's Ace - and one from fellow Heathcote trainer Raymond Henness, Go For Star.
Bagshot trainer Michelle Carruthers has the exciting young bitch Zadie in the race.
The BGRA will also be selling Mark Hughes Foundation beanies, priced at $25 each.
Every cent raised from the sale of these beanies will go towards funding research into brain cancer and the treatment and care of brain cancer patients.
The first of 12 races on Friday night will be run at 7.13pm, with the last at 10.39pm.
