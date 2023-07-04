Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association throws support behind Mark Hughes Foundation

July 5 2023 - 8:00am
Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association general manager Charlton Hindle with the Mark Hughes Foundation beanies that will be on sale at Friday's charity race night at Lord's Raceway. Picture by Darren Howe
THE Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association (BGRA) is readying for a big night of fundraising and racing at its highly anticipated and always well-supported Brain Cancer Race Night this Friday.

