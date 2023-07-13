DUAL Group 2 winner Just Folk has found a new home after being snapped up by Cranbourne trainer Gavin Bedgood.
Retiring Bendigo trainer Josh Julius placed his stable star on Inglis Digital following his announcement last week that he had decided not to renew his trainer's licence for next season.
The reigning Bendigo horse of the year was sold for $199,000 on Wednesday.
He immediately became Bedgood's most expensive purchase yet.
Just Folk attracted plenty of interest with multiple bids placed on the rising seven-year-old.
Bred and owned by Julius' grandparents, Just Folk won six of 32 starts with Julius as his trainer for earnings of $772,413.
His wins were highlighted by Group 2 success in the 2021 Crystal Mile at Moonee Valley on Cox Plate day and the 2022 Ajax Stakes at Rosehill.
He was placed a further seven times, which included a run of four seconds in five starts at either Group or Listed level, between August and November last year.
Just Folk last raced seven weeks ago when sixth in the Group 3 Lord Mayor's Cup (1800m) at Eagle Farm.
Bedgood told Racing.com he was confident Just Folk had plenty of good racing ahead.
"His form on soft and heavy ground is exceptional," he said.
"He is a dual Group 2 winner and if it's soft in Melbourne he can stay around and if it's not, he can get on a float and go up to Sydney we can pick and choose.
"Nothing is in concrete we will just pick and choose our path and dabble around the fringe but there are plenty of good prizemoney races around and if he wins one of them, he has nearly picked up his purchase price."
Julius has not left the racing industry completely. He started his new job as assistant track manager at the Bendigo Jockey Club on Monday.
Wednesday's meeting was his first as part of the track staff.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.