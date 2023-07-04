Light shows, light shows, light shows. The hardest part: which one to visit first? Here's your comprehensive guide to What's On in Bendigo this week. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Phone 5434 4470
Enlighten is an immersive light experience that transforms the Great Stupa's Peace Park into a unique lightscape, with displays that shimmer on the Stupa, spectacular light sculptures throughout the garden, roaming performers and delicious food, with the next Enlighten celebrating the Dalai Lama's birthday. Where: 25 Sandhurst Town Rd, Myers Flat VIC 3556 When: Saturday, July 8, 5.45pm to 8pm.
Echuca Moama's Horseshoe Lagoon has been transformed into an exhibition of light and sound with Moama Lights open taking visitors on a journey through the elements of air, fire, water and earth. Created and produced by world-class design studio Mandylights, Moama Lights 2023 is split into seven zones and guides event-goers through an interactive story showcasing the wonders of the earth and the beauty of the bush. Where: Horseshoe Lagoon, Moama. When: Thursday - Sunday nights, until July 23.
A new after-dark experience is lighting up Rosalind Park this winter, transformed into an Electric Wonderland, featuring large illuminated sculptures, a laser light show, musical stepping stones and other immersive installations. Event manager Alicia Villiers said the experience would be a showcase of the latest in light and sound technology. "We've got over 11,000 LED pixel balls, giant inflatable installations, a light symphony which uses 90 two-metre LED light tubes, heaps of interactive stuff for the kids and 20 lasers producing thousands of beams throughout the park," she said. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $8 for children aged three to 16 years old, $35 for a family of two adults and two children, and children under two are free. Where: Rosalind Park, corner of View Street and Pall Mall, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Friday, 23 June to Sunday, 9 July 2023, every night.
A documentary chronicling the transportive journey of seven Indigenous students at Geelong Grammar School will be screened at Bendigo Library as part of NAIDOC Week. The screening of OFF COUNTRY, supported by non-for-profit Intereach and in collaboration with Bendigo NAIDOC Week Committee and Bendigo Library, sheds light on the personal stories of the students navigating a world "off country" during their time at the prestigious Victorian school. Free. Where: Bendigo Library, 259 Hargreaves St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Saturday, July 8, 12.30pm.
The annual Knuldoorong art exhibition is opening as part of NAIDOC Week. Knuldoorong means all/everyone coming together and this annual exhibition celebrates local First Nations artists and showcases disciplines including painting, weaving and art making. Artists in this exhibition all live, earn, or learn in the Bendigo region. Entry is free, and all are welcome. Where: Dudley House, 60 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Friday, June 30 - Sunday July 9 (except Monday, July 3), 11am - 4pm.
Enjoy the sights of Bendigo's CBD from on board the restored vintage Class tram #610, while being serenaded by the sounds of Craig Atkins and Joel Havea. Strictly no BYO. Drinks and snacks available for purchase. Tickets $49.50 available from Bendigo Visitor Centre. Where: Departs Central Deborah Goldmine, 76 Violet Street Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Saturday, July 8, departs 2pm, returns 4:30pm.
The Bendigo Gallery's new exhibition marks the 90th anniversary of The Australian Women's Weekly by diving into the women who explored the changing eras of fashion and style on the magazine's pages.The exhibition also presents a selection of garments by leading Australian designers, worn by notable and inspiring Australian women on recent covers including Melbourne designer Toni Maticevski. And of course, it wouldn't be a Women's Weekly exhibit without featuring the ingenious designs of the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo. When: Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, August 27.
Central Goldfields Art Gallery presents the Golden Textures Contemporary Art Quilt Award. The Award exhibits contemporary art quilts from around the country, displayed in the redeveloped gallery space, including the winner of the Contemporary Art Quilt Award 2023. Where: Central Goldfields, 1 Neill Street Maryborough, VIC, 3550. When: June 17 to August 20.
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills. There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am. Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm. And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm. These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background. Phone 0420 258 972 for more information. Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors. Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction. The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based. The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs. If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102. Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square. When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Bendigo Tramways' beloved Tram No. 15 has been struck by the infamous Yarn Bombers, bringing back the Yarn Bomb Tram for another exciting winter season! The Yarn Bomb Tram, decorated inside and out with hand-made crochet bunting, seat covers and blankets, has been a beloved attraction throughout winter, thanks to the anonymous group of needling ninjas. Where: Bendigo Tramways, 76 Violet Street. When: Throughout winter, for specific times contact Bendigo Tramways.
As part of the CLOAK exhibition - exploring textiles are complex multi-faceted materials that play diverse roles within our daily lives - at the Living Arts Space, CLOAK's artists will be weaving a giant tapestry warp live in the Visitor Centre front window and the public are welcome to participate on days when they are present. Full list of artist's present and dates available here. Where: Living Arts Space, Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Various dates, June 28 - 31 August
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. Zavier and Kira Hollmer take a look at some goods at a market. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, 9am to 1pm.
Aussie rockers The Smith Street Band are hitting the road for an Australian East Coast tour, which includes a show in Bendigo next month. The five-piece band has come from humble beginnings playing small venues, to becoming synonymous with Australian rock and well-known for their energy, powerful chords and emotional lyrics. Their fifth album was released last year and was named Album of the Week at triple j, with the commercial station inviting the band for Like A Version, where they covered Alanis Morisette's Hand in my Pocket, which is now part of their setlist. The album includes singles I Don't Wanna Do Nothing Forever which placed 90th in the triple j Hottest 100, Everyone Is Lying To You For Money and title track Life After Football. Click here for tickets. Where: All Seasons Hotel, 171/183 McIvor Hwy, Strathdale VIC 3550. When: Friday, July 28.
For three days in July, Bendigo becomes the world centre for woollen fashion, fine food and beautiful fibre - with the return of the Australian Wool and Sheep Show. Run since 1877, the Sheep Show has been showcasing Australia's top wool growers and prime lamb producers and now attracts thousands of fans of woollen fashion, food and fibre, and now more than 5000 farmers, the best fleeces in the country and 28 different breeds of sheep, goats and alpacas make their way to Bendigo each year for the Sheep Show. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, Holmes Rd, North Bendigo 3550 Australia When: Friday, July 14 - Sunday, July 16
Put on your best detective hat and join Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) and a star-studded cast as he solves Agatha Christie's famous "whodunnit". A welcome aboard glass of champagne sets the scene, before the train slowly steams through the night to Maldon. Accompanied by the sights and sounds of our steam engine, the level crossing bells, the passing lights in the night, you might even start looking at your co-travellers with suspicion. During the journey - and at interval at Maldon - the fully stocked bar is open and our stewards are on hand to offer a drinks' and snack service that Poirot himself might even indulge in. Tickets to the murder mystery extravaganza are $100. Where: Platform 3 Castlemaine Railway Station, Castlemaine. When: Saturday, July 15 at 7pm (other viewings later in the year).
Return to the Dark Side this August and visit Maldon's infamous Goldfields Gothic Festival of Dark Ideas. The many eerie events on offer include ghost tours, cemetery tours, themed food experiences, workshops and performances plus talks on death, goldfields history and the shadowy side of life. Highlights of the program include an exclusive performance by iconic Australian new wave band Real Life and the mysteriously magical Sass and Secrets featuring Australia's most renowned female magician and mentalist Cath Jamison. Continuing the celebration of dark things, the Australian Hearse Owners Association of Australia will be bringing their annual national meetup to Maldon as part of the festivities. Families won't be disappointed, with a range of family friendly events on offer including the dress up Maldon Gothic and Victorian Picnic, magic workshops and the new Dark Market featuring purveyors of alternative goods. Inspired by the dark undercurrent of the 1850s Victorian Goldfields and intriguing stories of the past, Goldfields Gothic showcases the dark side of the goldfields in all its gruesome glory. Tickets and further information here. Where: Maldon. When: Friday to Sunday, August 4 to 6.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
The Moonlight Market is coming back to town, but first, just for a pop-up. Returning to Hargreaves Mall on July 15, the market guarantees live music, specialty food trucks, street performers and works from creative individuals across the region, plus more. The market's ongoing season will then commence in October, 2023 at Dai Gum San, Park Road. Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo. When: July 15, 3pm to 8pm.
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
