Many a teenage footy star has succumbed to the pressure of expectation that comes with their raw, eye-catching talents, but for Bendigo Pioneer Archer Day-Wicks, it's something he's relishing.
"I like to embrace the pressure because I play better when I soak it up," Day-Wicks said following his debut game for Vic Country at the Under 18 National Championships.
A 13-disposal, one-goal performance saw him voted in his side's best in their two-point win at the WACA, leading to the whispers surrounding this potential star with immense natural football skills to raise in decibels.
What is most in favour of the 17-year-old is he still has another 12 months to hone his craft, not reaching his draft year until 2024.
But this season has seen him already play some elite-level footy averaging 18.6 disposals a game and kicking seven goals at Coates Talent League level.
After playing only three games for the Pioneers last season, the rise has bordered on meteoric, and Day-Wicks believes he has never been in better form.
"I feel I'm probably playing as good a footy as I've ever been," he said.
"Last year, I began to feel like I was improving, but now I reckon I'm getting better with each game."
Like every young gun Day-Wicks harbours ambitions of playing AFL, and with his current form, recruiters will be taking notice.
"It's always been a dream, and it's slowly starting to become a reality now with all the hard work I've put in, but I know I have to keep working harder and harder to see it come to fruition," he said.
With such strong forces weighing on the shoulders of someone so young, Day-Wicks would be forgiven for carrying himself with a frown and grumpy demeanour on the footy field, but that is not the case for this kid.
Whether he's playing for his state, school, the Pioneers or Sandhurst Day-Wicks always has a smile on his face and exudes an infectious attitude.
"My biggest drive is to make the AFL, but at the moment, it's about enjoying my footy," he said.
"I know I've got the skill, but when I'm not enjoying it, I don't play good footy, so I place a big focus on being the best teammate I can be and ensuring I enjoy being out there."
Having your best mates going down the same proverbial path as you certainly helps in the fun department.
Pioneers teammates Jack McMahon, Tobie Travaglia, Oliver Morris and Zac Grieve all attend Catherine McAuley College with Day-Wicks, and the bond these boys have formed has allowed them to enhance each other's talents.
"They're all my best mates, so it's pretty unreal to play with them," Day-Wicks said.
"We embrace it and push each other in the hard yards of the off-season."
Teammates can have a huge influence on the chances of a kid being drafted, and luckily for Day-Wicks, he has one of the best resources any potential future draftee could ask for in expected number one draft pick, Harley Reid.
Playing with Reid in Perth on Friday, Day-Wicks gained an insight into the life of a man who will soon become one of the sports most recognisable figures.
"I ended up rooming with him, and you think you know somebody until you room with them," Day-Wicks said.
"He's a very organised man and likes to keep everything in order.
"But you've got to soak him up because he's so knowledgeable about the game and has a ripper head on him."
The crafty forward midfielder's talent was spotted at a young age, starting one on one work with current Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree when he was 13 and says the influence of O'Bree and assistant coaches Matt Dunham and Jeremy Rodi has helped him go forward in 'leaps and bounds.'
It's clear the smart head on Day-Wicks shoulders can be attributed to the strong leaders and mentors he is surrounded by, but it's his dad, Tim, who has had as big an influence as anyone.
"Dad comes to almost all my games and was spewing he couldn't get to Perth," he said.
"He's taken a step back since I've been in the program to let the coaches do their job, but he always offers support whether I play a good or bad game along with my Pop."
While starting his junior career at Strathfieldsaye Day-Wicks moved across to Sandhurst's under-18s side in 2022 and has since played three senior games this year, highlighted by his 31 disposal 2.3 performance against South Bendigo in round five.
Day-Wicks says he adores getting back to the Dragons (who are undefeated) and would love to play in the BFNL finals series should he be afforded the chance.
"It's unbelievable how much the boys embrace me when I go back," he said.
"It's the best culture I've ever been a part of, and if I get the opportunity, I'd 100 per cent want to play finals with them.
"It's a character-building experience when I run on the park with blokes like Lee Coghlan, Andrew Collins and Bryce Curnow - some of the things they teach us kids is amazing."
Vic Country's next match is on Sunday at Moorabbin against the Allies, while the Pioneers play Calder Cannons in Mildura.
