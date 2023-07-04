MONTHS of hard work, dedication and perseverance has paid off for Bendigo athletes and good friends Mia Cox and Mila Childs following their selection in School Sport Victoria (SSV) state teams.
The pair, who were teammates in the Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association's 13-and-under team at last month's Netball Victoria Association Championships, have been picked in the SSV 12-years-and-under team to play in Perth in September.
It follows an exhaustive selection process involving literally thousands of young players from across the state in four stages - one in Bendigo, one in Shepparton and two in Melbourne.
Cox will effectively be pulling double duty, after being chosen in the SSV 12-years-and-under girls basketball team, which will also play in Perth, a few weeks earlier.
The multi-talented youngster, who started playing netball when she was in prep and basketball for Aztecs in grade 1, was surprised, but over the moon to be picked in two teams.
"I tried out last year too and I made it to the very last stage, but I didn't quite get through," said Cox, a year 7 student at Catherine McAuley College.
"But that gave me a good lot of confidence and drive to make it this year, so I did my best to make sure that happened."
Cox, who plays netball with Sandhurst's BSNA year 7 team, is currently playing in the Bendigo Braves top under-14 team, often with and against girls two years older than her.
She concedes that at some point in her development there will come a time when she will need to make the tough choice to focus on one sport ahead of the other.
"I do feel like I'm better at netball, but I do like basketball more," she said.
"Right now, I'd probably choose basketball, but luckily, I don't have to make that decision now."
One of the undoubted keys to her basketball progress has been the one-on-one coaching sessions she does under the tutelage of former Bendigo Spirit star Gabe Richards.
The two-time WNBL champion and two-time WNBL All-Star Five member is glowing in her assessment of the budding young centre.
"She has got so much potential, is very eager to learn and has a very bright future," said Richards, who played a total of 294 WNBL games, including 252 for the Spirit.
"She has obviously got the height and the athleticism, but I'm just trying to teach her some tricks and tools to help her progress in her journey.
"She's still young, but extremely talented for her age.
"She's far better at 12 than I was at that age - far better."
When it comes to her netball, Cox has more than just height on her side.
She also possesses wonderful versatility, and is adept at both ends of the court at either goal shooter or goal attack and goal defence.
The 12-year-old is the latest in the line of family members to make their mark in the representative or elite sports arena.
Oldest sister Lauren is a member of the Australian women's volleyball team and is currently playing in Europe, while 18-year-old Georgia is playing NBL1 basketball for the Geelong Supercats and will later this year join US college team Eastern Illinois University (EIU) on a full scholarship.
Mia already has dreams of one day treading the same path overseas as her sisters.
Childs, whose introduction to netball came via the NetSetGO program in grade 1, could barely contain her excitement when she learned of her selection in the SSV team.
She praised her mum, Tegan Elliston, who plays with Heathcote District league powerhouse White Hills, as the biggest influence on her netball and was proud to have inherited her ability.
"She's definitely the one who has got me into it," Childs said.
"I've always enjoyed basketball and, like Mia, I tried out for the Vic basketball team. Now with the Vic netball team and things, mum is always the one that comes along.
"It's going to be a great experience."
Childs, who attends St Therese's Primary School in Kennington and plays for the school's grade 6 team in the BSNA competition, was rapt to be part of the Bendigo Strathdale's Association Championships campaign last month.
"We got to the finals in Melbourne, which was great, and won three tournaments (two in Bendigo and one in Echuca) before that," she said.
"It was a great experience and really tough netball. We really learned a lot through those tournaments.
"Because I'm finishing primary school, I am probably going to go to Sandhurst next year. That's where all my friends go."
Four-time Sandhurst premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist, who coached the BSNA 13-and-under team, described the pair as 'awesome girls both on and off the court'.
"They are really humble and their work rate at trainings is amazing," she said.
"Mila is always asking lots of questions, trying to understand the things we are working on.
"They were both bottom age players for the BSNA this tournament season, so I can have them in the 13-and-under team again next year.
"We are lucky to have such amazingly talented kids.
"Mia has the height, but she has the athleticism to go with it, and Mila is just phenomenal at every thing she does.
"What I love and what I'm sure others would say is they are both so coachable.
"It's such a nice trait to have ... knowing that if you ask them to do something, you can see them thinking about it and trying to understand it and looking at how it works and then executing."
Topping their selection off and helping to ease the worry of getting to know up to a dozen new teammates, the girls will get to share their state team experience.
"It's not every day you that you get picked in a Vic team with a best friend, so it's going to be a pretty amazing experience doing this with Mia," Childs said.
"I don't know anyone in the basketball team, but having Mila there for netball will be fun," Cox added.
