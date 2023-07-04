Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Mia Cox and Mila Childs savour Victorian state team selection

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 5 2023 - 10:43am, first published July 4 2023 - 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MONTHS of hard work, dedication and perseverance has paid off for Bendigo athletes and good friends Mia Cox and Mila Childs following their selection in School Sport Victoria (SSV) state teams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.