Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Sandhurst regains four-time premiership defender Imogen Sexton

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 4 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star Sandhurst defender and best on court in last year's stirring grand final win, Imogen Sexton is back from overseas and ready to play against Kyneton on Saturday.
Star Sandhurst defender and best on court in last year's stirring grand final win, Imogen Sexton is back from overseas and ready to play against Kyneton on Saturday.

SANDHURST coach Tamara Gilchrist says her team is feeling refreshed and ready to attack the second half of the BFNL season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.