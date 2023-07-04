SANDHURST coach Tamara Gilchrist says her team is feeling refreshed and ready to attack the second half of the BFNL season.
The Dragons, who this season are chasing their fifth straight A-grade premiership, like all teams, enjoyed a weekend off last week.
It followed a thoroughly convincing 19-goal win over Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park in round 10.
The Dragons will resume the season from a position of strength, sitting atop the league ladder with 10 straight wins, eight points clear of nearest rival Gisborne.
And the news only keeps getting better, with the Dragons welcoming back star defender Imogen Sexton following a trip overseas.
Gilchrist declared Sexton - best on court in last year's grand final triumph over Kangaroo Flat - as a certain starter for this Saturday's game against Kyneton at the QEO.
The Dragons' four-time A-grade premiership coach is bracing for another tricky match-up against the Tigers, who got within 11 goals of the ladder leaders, in their round two clash at Kyneton.
"Kyneton is always a challenge and a bit of an unknown as to what you are going to get each time you play them," Gilchrist said.
"We'll need to be on our game, but it will be great having Immi back."
In her absence, younger sister Charlotte Sexton has filled the breach in defence for the undefeated Dragons, as well as representing the BFNL open team at last month's Association Championships in Melbourne.
MORE BFNL NEWS:
Sexton was one of the stars of the Dragons' 56-37 win over the Roos before the bye.
In a further encouraging sign, Ruby Turner, who has been sidelined since early in the season with a foot injury, has resumed training.
"We don't know if it's a season-ending injury or not, but she is just starting to do a bit, which is a nice surprise," Gilchrist said.
"Who knows what the end of the season may bring?
"We just need to keep building. The beauty of this group is we know we can still get better.
"We're not at full strength yet, we're working at peaking in September, so we know we've got more to bring."
The Dragons were given the week off training last week to refresh physically and mentally, but were due to hit the practice court again on Tuesday night.
Gilchrist is expecting the challenges to come thick and fast for the Dragons in the run to the finals.
"The pressure is on for us a little bit as we have beaten everyone once now and Flat twice," she said.
"You always like to win every game you play, but getting to the finals having won every game just raises the level of pressure again.
"But it's the old cliché, just a week at a time, or a game at a time, and work through until we get to finals and see what happens."
While the Dragons remain clear at the top of the ladder, an interesting battle is unfolding in the middle section in the race for fifth spot.
With eight rounds remaining, South Bendigo (fifth), Kyneton (sixth) and Strathfieldsaye (seventh) are locked together on 18 points.
The Storm, who has by far the weakest percentage of the three, would be favoured to make the jump into fifth following this weekend's clash against bottom side Golden Square, unless the Bloods or Tigers can produce an upset.
South Bendigo and Kyneton will start as underdogs in their respective clashes against Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst.
Gisborne and Castlemaine meet in the match of the round at Gardiner Reserve, in a battle between second and third on the ladder.
At Maryborough, Eaglehawk will be chasing a second straight win and its third of the season against the Magpies, who are also looking for win number three and their first since round five.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.