House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 3
Avondale on Mitchell Street is arguably one of Bendigo's most prestigious landmark period homes.
With commanding presence on a prominent city-fringe corner, the residence is testament to the wealth and grandeur of the goldrush era. Originally constructed in 1896 by the accomplished local contractor J.R. Daley, as his personal residence, this ambitious build showcases a captivating blend of various period styles and elements.
Following a meticulous restoration, extension and modernisation, Avondale now exudes a harmonious fusion of timeless charm and contemporary comforts. The enchantment begins the moment you step into the entry foyer, greeted by soaring ceilings, elegant leadlight-glazed windows, and gleaming Baltic pine floorboards.
Continuing through the formal rooms, the lounge area captivates with a stunning bow window, complete with wide sills, an inviting open fireplace, a leadlight-glazed porthole window, and an exquisitely adorned ceiling. Nearby, the grand dining room provides ample space for elaborate feasts or cherished family gatherings. Boasting a marble fireplace and authentic chandelier, french doors leading to a charming side courtyard, and a remarkable pressed metal ceiling, this room is further enhanced by intricate leadlight adorning three arched windows.
Expansive living spaces seamlessly integrate a spacious living room with built-in wall units, framing a magnificent flame heater. An adjacent box-bay window dining area, a chef-worthy kitchen, and a sizable butler's pantry further enhance the ground floor's allure. The kitchen itself showcases bespoke cabinetry complemented by elegant marble benchtops, a full suite of Miele appliances, and a picture window that offers a clear view of the sun-drenched courtyards and inviting pool.
On the upper level, the main suite exudes sophistication, featuring a marble fireplace, ample built-in storage, access to a front balcony, and a recently remodelled ensuite.
Additional highlights include side access to an automatic oversized double garage, complete with the opportunity for an outdoor kitchen with power, gas and hot water accessible, as well as a second brick building with a guest lodge and a spacious mezzanine floor situated off Myall Street at the rear.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.