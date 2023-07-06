Continuing through the formal rooms, the lounge area captivates with a stunning bow window, complete with wide sills, an inviting open fireplace, a leadlight-glazed porthole window, and an exquisitely adorned ceiling. Nearby, the grand dining room provides ample space for elaborate feasts or cherished family gatherings. Boasting a marble fireplace and authentic chandelier, french doors leading to a charming side courtyard, and a remarkable pressed metal ceiling, this room is further enhanced by intricate leadlight adorning three arched windows.

