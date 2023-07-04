Young Elsie Kongas is blinking off sleep when cherry gum smoke barrels around her.
Her mum, Hayley, props her up on two feet as the traditional smoking ceremony opens the young bub to murrup (good spirit) and welcomes her to country.
The ceremony, Welcome Baby to Country, hosted by Djaara in conjunction with Bendigo Health on July 4 as part of NAIDOC Week, acknowledges a First Nations child's connection to the traditional lands on which they are born.
For Hayley, the ceremony is cause for reflection on lost generations, to reinforce the history Baby Elsie is a part of, and ensure she knows who she is.
"We lost a lot due to intergenerational trauma and my grandfather not knowing where he came from," Hayley said.
"My brother at 21 found where we were from, found our mob.
"It's really important for (Elsie) to know from a young age who she is."
The practice of removing Indigenous children from families fractured First Nations populations - known as the Stolen Generations - to the degree many do not know where they belong.
The Welcome Baby To Country aids to bring back the practices "that we lost", and ensures a child is not left with the a lack of identity, Hayley said.
"(Elsie) has definitely got other sides to her, but being here on our land, it's important for her to know who she is and where she comes from," she said.
"It's bringing back our traditional childbearing practices, bringing back everything that we lost."
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.