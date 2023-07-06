Wycheproof-Narraport heads into its round 12 NCFL clash against Boort with its season well and truly revitalised.
Its seven-point win over Wedderburn last Saturday has kept its finals hopes alive, sitting only two points behind fourth-place Donald albeit having played an extra game.
This week's opponents Boort have fallen to the wayside in the depths of winter, losing five of its last six games.
It presents as the perfect opportunity for the Demons to get on a roll ahead of a tough assignment against the reigning premiers next week.
Demons coach Boe Bish says his side has no room for error, and every match at the moment is a must-win.
"We can't afford to drop one at the minute because we'll lose touch," Bish said.
"So, it's do-or-die every game for us at this stage, and we need to keep ticking them off."
How the Magpies will kick a winning score remains the burning question facing Dale Cameron's men.
Since its bye in round six, they have only kicked over ten goals once which was against the winless St Arnaud.
The Magpies' loss to Charlton last week was one of the biggest upsets of the NCFL season so far and exacerbated the issues the Black and White face.
Bish said a low-scoring affair would suit his side perfectly.
"If you look at our scoring this year, even in our wins, we don't kick high scores," he said.
"We're not a side who looks to have a shootout and win 20 goals to 15, a tighter game suits us better."
The contest between the sides in round three will give the Magpies confidence with the game ending in a draw, and Bish knows he won't have it easy.
"It will be a very tough task, as we saw last time - they're no pushovers," Bish said.
"That day, we had plenty of the footy, but we didn't use it well or take our chances."
Demon tall Thomas Trewin returned to the senior side for the first time since round four last Saturday and snatched his opportunity with both hands being named as his side's best.
"We threw him into the ruck in the second half, and he changed the game," Bish said.
"His body positioning against an accomplished ruckman in Jordan Hargreaves was excellent, and he played him a bit differently, which changed the game's outlook."
With a couple of his front-line forwards currently injured, including Cody Green, Bish has sent an SOS out to club legend and former Golden Square superstar Corey Jones for a cameo.
Jones has played three games this season but, in his first since round five last Saturday, wound back the clock to kick six majors.
"He's a handy fill-in to have," Bish said.
"When one of those injured blokes get back, he probably won't play, so he's just helping out while we're light on."
Bish will play his 300th senior game for the Demons this Saturday.
The club legend has won three premierships (two as skipper), two Grand Final best on grounds and five club best and fairests.
Elsewhere in the NCFL this Saturday, Donald returns from its bye at home to Wedderburn, Birchip-Watchem travels to Charlton and the undefeated and the winless face off when the Tigers and Saints meet at Sea Lake Oval.
