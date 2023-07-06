Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Wycheproof-Narraport eyeing another four points against Boort

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 6 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demon star Koby Hommelhoff attempts to get a kick away earlier in the season. Picture by Blake Lee
Demon star Koby Hommelhoff attempts to get a kick away earlier in the season. Picture by Blake Lee

Wycheproof-Narraport heads into its round 12 NCFL clash against Boort with its season well and truly revitalised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.