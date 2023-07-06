Feature Property
Bed 2 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Just arrived on the market is an inner-city terraced home with options galore thanks to mixed-use zoning.
Licenced estate agent Gavin Butler said the zoning is ideal for those seeking a central property for residential or approved business use.
"Perfect location for an Airbnb - your clients can walk to everything in town."
Moran's Terrace is circa 1873 with an impressive facade and wonderful period details. The staircase has a traditional landing, and ceilings are about 14 feet high (4.2 metres). Love the central arch with its elaborate corbels.
Cosmetic improvements include floorcoverings, paintwork, heater and cooking appliance. Looks like the bathroom was updated in the 1950s, it's perfectly functional and even quite charming.
A petite allotment is perfect for city dwellers. Onsite is a single-sized enclosed carport, plus front and rear yard space.
Exciting potential for investors to achieve huge growth in this extremely central locale. The property represents excellent value, potentially the best value on the current market for an inner-city property. It has enormous scope and the mixed-use zoning is an incredible bonus.
In the heart of the city, in a huge growth and development zone, and just 500 metres from the train station and Marketplace.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.